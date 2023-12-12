The arrival of two new managers in recent weeks have given much needed life to Scottish Premiership sides

The last week has seen one of the busier schedules in the Scottish Premiership with Hibs and Hearts taking on three fixtures. Hearts headed into the week off the back of an unbeaten run in November, full of hope as they were to take on Rangers at Tynecastle.

However, it was not to be and Steven Naismith's streak came to an end following an Abdullah Sima goal. Hibs were also enjoying their own run of form but were similarly undone by Brendan Rodgers' Celtic at Parkhead with Martin Boyle securing a consolation goal as they were defeated 4-1.

The Hibees most recent win over Livingston, however, has seen them bounce up to fourth in the league. Here is how many points Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals have won in their last six fixtures...

1 . Livingston - 0 Livingston have secured zero points in their last six meetings. They sit at the bottom of the table at risk of relegation.

2 . Motherwell - 4 The last six fixtures have seen the Well draw on four occasions, losing to Hearts and Ross County.

3 . St Mirren - 6 Despite their strong start to the season, St Mirren have endured four losses, beating just Ross County and Livingston.