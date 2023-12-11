At the end of a three-week fixture week in the Scottish Premiership, the league's European contenders are looking wildly different to what we saw last weekend.

After a dominating November, Hearts have now suffered two defeats which puts them back down in the pecking order meanwhile Hibs' recent win over Livingston has given them a further boost in the fight for a place in the European tournaments in 2024/25. While the Jambos had been relishing a brief moment in third place, they have now been knocked down to sixth place.

The biggest surprise, however, was Celtic's 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock. This marks their first loss of the season and narrows Rangers' gap to just five points with one game still in hand.

Following the 17th matchday of the Scottish Premiership, here is the latest predictions on where Hibs, Hearts and their rivals are set to finish come May.

1 . Scottish Premiership trophy Will Hibs or Hearts come closest to lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy? Photo Sales

2 . 12. Livingston (R) This weekend's defeat to Hibs did little to improve Livingston's chances of survival with their points prediction set at 22. Photo Sales

3 . 11. St Johnstone The Saints are set to survive by 20 points with the latest predictions see them securing 10 wins overall. Photo Sales