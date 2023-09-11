Watch more videos on Shots!

The transfer window is well and truly closed but that does not mean that the stories have dried up. Hearts and Hibs still have plenty of options while they await for the next transfer window to begin in January with the free agent pool filled with talent and potential.

Hibs final days in the transfer window was overshadowed by the removal of Lee Johnson. He has since been replaced by 41-year-old Nick Montgomery who could well be looking to bring in new talent as part of his initial plans to improve the state of the club.

Meanwhile, Hearts will be looking to bounce back from a series of defeats as they prepre to host Aberdeen this weekend. As both clubs look to improve on their starts to the season, here are the latest transfer stories from their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Celtic should eye former Parkhead star

Ex-Celtic defender Kelvin Wilson says free agent Gary Hooper would be a good signing for Brendan Rodgers’ squad despite the 36-year-old’s last experience being the Scottish Masters (Daily Record). Hooper played 138 games for the Parkhead side, scoring 82 goals before leaving for Norwich City in 2013.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Wilson said of the former Celtic star: “Hoops could be a back-up player there and still score many goals for Celtic. I don’t understand why anyone would question it. That’s my opinion. Gary knows the club inside and out and the fans absolutely love him.

“It’s a no-brainer for me. He wouldn’t cost them anything, so yes! For sure he’d take that opportunity, he’d snatch your hand off for it.”

Former Hoops hero seeks new managerial role

After being sacked by Fleetwood Town, former Celtic star Scott Brown has said he is looking forward to his next role in football. (The Herald).

Brown, who played for Celtic from 2007-2021, was dismissed after a poor start to the 2023/24 campaign. He had managed 19 wins and 21 draws in his 64 games in charge but has broken his silence on the dismissal saying he’s ready for his next challenge: “I have really enjoyed my frist experience as a manager and I look forward to taking what I have learnt at Fleetwood into my next role in football.”

This was 36-year-old Brown’s first role as a manager and he joined by Cod Army in May 2022, just a few weeks after ending his playing career.

Premier League star as Scotland international doubts

Elliot Anderson appears to have had second thoughts on playing for Scotland after initially accepting a call-up from Steve Clarke ahead of the matches against Cyprus and England (The Scottish Sun).

The Newcastle midfielder pulled out of the squad after just two training sessions leading many to rush to fear the English-born star had been whipped up by Gareth Southgate. The Scottish Sun reports that while this is not the case, it is thought that the 20-year-old felt uncomfortable in the Scotland set-up and wanted to quit the camp to rethink.