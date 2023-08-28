Hibs are currently on the search for a new manager after sacking Lee Johnson following a 3-2 defeat to Livingston. The Easter Road side suffered a 5-0 defeat in Edinburgh when facing Aston Villa in the European Conference League qualifiers and this was quickly followed by a 3-2 domestic defeat which proved to be too much and Johnson was soon asked to depart.

On the other side of the city, Hearts are heading into this week’s second leg of the European play-offs 2-1 down. They will travel to Greece for Thursday’s fixture in the hope of overturning the one goal deficit and reaching the tournament proper ahead of next month.

While Hibs are on the hunt for their next boss and Hearts hope to recover from a home defeat to PAOK, here is all the latest transfer news from their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Celtic set to confirm star goalscorer

Aris manager Apostolos Terzis has confirmed Honduras winger Luis Palma is on the verge of joining Celtic(Football Scotland).

The winger is expected to be announced as the Hoops’ seventh summer signing after he flew to Glasgow to complete the £3.5 million deal. The 23-year-old has reportedly already been earmarked to make his debut in Sunday’s Old Firm fixture at Ibrox.

Celtic have struggled to score, drawing against St Johnstone and losing 1-0 to Kilmarnock, but the Aris boss has said they are about to acquire a figure who has featured in nearly all goals the Greek side has scored this season.

Luis Palma of Honduras is set for Scottish move

Hibs urged to pinch boss of Premiership rivals

Former Easter Road forward Tam McManus insists Hibs must go for Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes after firing Lee Johnson (Daily Record).

Hibs have also been urged to contact their former manager Neil Lennon and Stephen Robinson as they begin their hunt for a replacement for Johnson.

McManus believes McInnes, currently in charge at Kilmarnock, should be his old club’s No.1 target. He said: “The three names for me would be McInnes, Lennon and Robinson because Hibs need someone who is experienced in Scottish football and has been successful within it. Hibs have taken a punt on their last two managers and tried to be different. Now it has to be an alternative approach. If you narrowed me down to just one name, I’d say Derek.”

Scotland International set for Bundesliga swap

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay could be on the way to Bayern Munich in a swap loan deal, with Ryan Gravenberch going the other way to Manchester United (Football Scotland).

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer after falling down the pecking order. McTomiany started just 10 Premier League games last season and has managed just five minutes of action from two sub appearances so far this term.