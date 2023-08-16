Celtic seek out Premier League star as rivals face financial concerns

Both Hibs and Heart will play in two league fixtures this week as the Edinburgh clubs prepare for their second leg European Conference League qualifiers before battling it out in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

The Tynecastle side will be hopeful of overturning their 2-1 deficit as they welcome Rosenborg to Edinburgh while the Easter Road outfit will look to maintain their two goal lead as they face FC Luzern in Switzerland.

Their Scottish Premiership rivals, however, have their minds focused elsewhere and are continuing to remain active in the ongoing transfer window with. As the Scottish clubs all look to further solidify their teams, here are all the latest transfer stories from the Scottish Premiership...

Celtic seek Premier League star

Celtic are reportedly keen on the Wolves winger Daniel Podence, according to Anthony Joseph on X. Podence has one year left on his contract and wasn’t included in the squad to face Manchester United on Monday. It has been understood that Wolves want around £12m but Celtic would be trying to find room for negotiation if they were to make an approach.

Podence, 27, is a winger for the Molineux side and has featured in 91 Premier League fixtures since joining Wolves in 2020. He was intially signed on a four-and-a-half-year deal worth £16.9 million.

St Mirren remain on the hunt

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson wants to add a striker but says funds will only be available if players move on (Daily Record).

The Buddies boss would still love to bring in reinforcements before the transfer season ends, particularly at left-back and up front where the club could find themselves in bother should they be hit by injuries to key players. However, Robinson has insisted that the club cannot overspend this season as they continue to recover from a seven-figure loss that was announced back in January.

Speaking to Renfrewshire Live Sport, Robinson said: “At the moment there’s no more money to do anything with. So, it’s a case that to bring someone in, there would have to be someone going out.

“We know which positions we want to add depth and strength in. Anything can happen and if the board can support me then they will.”

Hoops player finally able to end exile

Ismaila Soro is finally poised to end his Celtic exile by completing a move to Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes. (Football Scotland)