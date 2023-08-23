It’s only a few hours to go until Hibs welcome Aston Villa to Easter Road and the Villans’ captain John McGinn will return to his former side. The Scotland international left Hibs in 2018 for his Premier League move and will now hit the Edinburgh pitches for the first time since his departure.

Meanwhile, Hearts have another 24 hours to prepare for their upcoming battle against PAOK in the hope of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League. Despite the growing noise around striker Lawrence Shankland, it is thought the Tynecastle side will be able to keep their star man as they progress in the 2023/24 season.

However, their Scottish Premiership rivals are still deep in the transfer drama. Here is all you need to know about the latest news from Hibs and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals...

Championship club agree terms for Rangers star

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with Kamara and talks will continue with Rangers over a fee for the Finland midfielder, 27(Football Insider). The Finnish international is also attracting interest from Middlesbrough and Coventry City but it is now understood that the Gers are holding out for a fee of around £5.5 million for the central midfielder who joined the club in 2019 for just £50,000.

Kamara was absent from the Rangers squad once again on Tuesday night for their 202 Champions League play-off draw against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox and is yet to make an appearance for Rangers this season.

Dons eye up Finnish international

The Dons are reportedly keen on Gornik Zabrze’s Finland defender Richard Jenson (The Sun) and also close on signing the KV Kortrijk’s forward Pape Habib Gueye (Press and Journal). The Pittodrie boss is closing in on Jamie McGrath as well as Jenson and is now on the verge of securing the Senegalese striker. Gueye started out in Norway with Aalesunds before winning a move to Belgium in 2020.

Aberdeen have reportedly been scouting Gueye’s progress in Jupiler Pro League where he has scored 16 goals in 84 matches. He could well join Jenson who is set to sign up with the Pittodrie side from Poland. Jensen has nine caps for Finland and will be out of contract with his current club at the end of this season, opening up the door for Aberdeen to make their move.

Celtic star turns down extension deal

Midfielder Reo Hatate, under contract until 2026, has turned down a contract extension at Celtic (The Sun). The Japanese star currently has a deal that runs until 2026 but has now rejected talks that would have seen him extend that deal. Hatate, 25, was one of the club’s key players last season as they won the domestic treble and Celtic had hoped to reward him with an improved deal before the transfer window closes.