Hibs fans who follow Russell Brand on social media may have seen a familiar face popping up as the actor and comedian provided regular updates from his Europa Conference League final viewing party. The 48-year-old is a lifelong West Ham fan and documented watching David Moyes’ side defeat Fiorentina in Prague on Wednesday night.

Alongside Brand was Easter Road director of football Brian McDermott. The pair are good friends, and recently teamed up for an event at Brand’s pub The Crown, in Pishill near Henley-on-Thames. The pair discussed winning, losing, overcoming addiction, and finding balance, with McDermott also speaking about his career as a professional footballer and his struggles with anxiety, depression, and alcohol addiction.

Brand’s links with Hibs extend further than a friendship with McDermott, however. In 2016 Brand tweeted congratulations to the club after their Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Dundee United, saying: “Congratulations Hibernian. Great team, cool fans.”

Russell Brand, left, with Hibs director of football Brian McDermott

He is also married to Scottish blogger and former restaurateur Laura Gallacher, whose sister Kirsty – once of Sky Sports News – was named patron of the Hibs Women team in 2013. Father Bernard also revealed his regret at opting to play golf instead of attending the 1972 League Cup final, saying: “I followed Hibs all the time and didn’t ever see them win anything. The only chance where they looked like winning was the League Cup in 1972. I chose to go to Morocco and wish I hadn’t because Hibs ended up beating Celtic 2-1!”