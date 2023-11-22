Watch more of our videos on Shots!

21-year-old Michaela McAlonie was one of several stars of the Edinburgh derby in which Hibs beat their city rivals 2-1.

Neither team were offering much form of competition in their opening 45 minutes but following the break, the Easter Road outfit flicked the switch and soon Jorian Baucum changed the course of the game by netting her first of two goals in the match.

Katie Lockwood pulled one back for the visitors but, despite a final minute onslaught of attack, the Hibees were able to hold on to their goal lead and continue their hold of the Capital Cup.

Hibs’ McAlonie dominated in midfield and was a key figure in Grant Scott’s second win over the JamTarts this season and speaking to Edinburgh News, the 21-year-old ex-Spartan footballer was full of praise for the Hibees’ perseverance in a match-up that endured one of the most intense finishes seen in recent fixtures.

Talking about the distinct shift in performance following the break, McAlonie admitted: “Grant (Scott) didn’t have to say too much because, us girls, we knew that wasn’t good enough.

Michaela McAlonie fights with Ciara Grant for the ball in Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road.

“By the way we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks we knew we had more in the tank and I think nerves got the better of us but credit to all the girls who came out and dug it out in the second half, really proud of every single one of them.”

One of those girls celebrated their 100th cap for Hibs. Captain Leah Eddie had a superb performance in defence to mark her centenary appearance and her teammate McAlonie was full of adulation.

“She’s so important”, McAlonie said. “Leah Eddie is an athlete on and off the park. I’ve learnt so much from her.

“She deserves it and everyone is so proud of her. I think she’ll go really far with her football. Her actions are amazing and what a captain she is as well.”

McALonie did not, however, stop with just appreciation for her captain but continued by sharing insights on the close-knit relationships within the dressing room and believes this is why her team was successful on Saturday.

“We’ve got each other’s back, we’re just so close off the park as well so I think that shows on the pitch.

“We’ve got that fight for each other and we know that football is a game of mistakes as well, especially that first half, so we just had each other’s back, supported each other. I think the right team won today.”

Not only did Hibs manage to overcome their city rivals, but they did so at the main club stadium in front of over 5,300 fans - not a regular occurrence but McAlonie is hopeful that it will become a more frequent occasion as the women’s game in Scotland continues to grow.

“I think it’s so good for the women’s game that we’re getting opportunities to play at (the likes of) Easter Road, Tynecastle and Celtic Park.

“I think it just promotes the women’s game, it shows we’re where we want to be and it brings a chance for fans to come along and watch in an actual stadium.

“It’s really exciting for the young ones. So hopefully that can get into the game a bit more. We’re honoured and grateful.”

There is still much more to come from this side but McAlonie has been keen to keep the pressure off and enjoy the games as they come.

“Obviously we’re close with hearts in the league but we’ve just been taking each game as it comes and we’ll be fighting to try and top hearts, hit that fourth spot and go even further and try and catch up to City, see what we can do.