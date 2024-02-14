Two weeks ago marked the end of Nick Montgomery's first transfer window as Hibs manager.

The boss brought in the likes of Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes to Easter Road with the former scoring in his second outing in a Hibs shirt.

However, it is not always so simple for the new signings at Easter Road to come in and hit the ground running. Many have joined the Leith-based club with high expectations placed upon them but the nature of the modern game, with players and managers changing so frequently, that they do not live up to those presumptions.

This does not make them all bad players, only that they could not find a way to contend with the way of life in Leith or the manager under whom they worked.

As we head into the final matches before the Scottish Premiership split comes into effect, here are 25 Easter Road players of the past who ended their time at Hibs with what could have been tales..

Owain Tudur Jones Developed a reputation as a decent stopper at Inverness but that didn't translate to Easter Road, even after his old boss Terry Butcher joined him.

Ryan McGivern Seemed like a no-brainer to re-sign him on a permanent deal after a solid loan spell the campaign before. However, his form fell off a cliff and he made a key error in the game which ultimately lost Hibs their top-flight status.

Rowan Vine A key member of a St Johnstone team which finished third the year before. He didn't impress at all at Easter Road and finished the campaign doing the same for a Morton team that was relegated from the second tier.

James Collins Not the worst player on this list but came with a £250,000 price tag (at a time when Hibs didn't usually spend any money on transfers) and came nowhere close to living up to that hype.