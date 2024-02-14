Two weeks ago marked the end of Nick Montgomery's first transfer window as Hibs manager.
The boss brought in the likes of Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes to Easter Road with the former scoring in his second outing in a Hibs shirt.
However, it is not always so simple for the new signings at Easter Road to come in and hit the ground running. Many have joined the Leith-based club with high expectations placed upon them but the nature of the modern game, with players and managers changing so frequently, that they do not live up to those presumptions.
This does not make them all bad players, only that they could not find a way to contend with the way of life in Leith or the manager under whom they worked.
As we head into the final matches before the Scottish Premiership split comes into effect, here are 25 Easter Road players of the past who ended their time at Hibs with what could have been tales..