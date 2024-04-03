Two Hibs players given 'chance' of returning from injury against St Johnstone

Josh Campbell could return to the Hibs first team this weekend against St Johnstone (Pic: SNS)

Hibs could be set to welcome back two first team players from injury for this weekend’s match with St Johnstone, giving them a potential much needed boost in the race to finish in the top six.

Lewis Miller, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Dylan Vente, Luke Amos, and Josh Campbell all missed out on last weekend’s trip to Ibrox where the Edinburgh club lost 3-1 to title chasing Rangers. With just two Scottish Premiership matches remaining for the Hibees before the split they will need as many players fit and available as they can muster in order to reel in Dundee who are just one place and one point ahead of them in sixth but do have a game in hand.

The club have confirmed that both Miller and Campbell are in with a ‘chance’ of being fit enough to feature against the Perth Saints at Easter Road on Saturday but we wont know for sure until later in the week when Nick Montgomery conducts his pre-match media conference on Friday. Both players have been involved in ‘elements’ of training over the past few weeks as they work their way to fitness.

Miller was forced off 34 minutes into Hibs’ 2-2 Scottish Premiership draw with Ross County on March 13. Fortunately for Montgomery he was able to call on Chris Cadden from the bench who made his own return from a lengthy injury lay-off and has been back in the first team picture since.