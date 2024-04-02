With the international break behind us, the Scottish Premiership is back.

Hibs and Hearts didn't have a winning return, but there is still plenty of time left to put points on the board. We'll be looking at the thoughts from two former Scottish Premiership players regarding their respective former clubs - let's see what the pair had to say.

Tam McManus berates SFA for reaction to Hibs dig

Hibs could be in trouble from the SFA for a post on X during their recent game against Rangers - and Tam McManus is not happy. When Rangers were awarded a penalty, Hibs posted 'Penalty to Rangers. Who had 20 minutes?' McManus described the post as a 'bit of fun' and claims 'the world has gone mad'.

In his Daily Record column, McManus wrote: "I had to check it wasn’t April Fool’s Day on Sunday when I read that Hibs could be in some trouble for their light-hearted swipe at Rangers' penalty award.

"Come on, it was just a bit of fun. I read they could be in hot water with the SFA after a post on X. The world has gone mad if that’s the case. Where’s the fun gone in the game?"

Duncan Shearer lays out what Aberdeen must do ahead of next season

Aberdeen fan-favourite Duncan Shearer has expressed hope for the Dons moving forward - however, he believes that they need to learn from their mistakes, branding some of the calls they have made this season as 'shocking'.

Writing in the Press and Journal, Shearer said: "Hopefully they can get a new manager in, get settled and look forward to a summer of rebuilding. I don’t just mean rebuilding the team. As much as I love the club, some of the decisions that have been made have been shocking.