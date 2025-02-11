Where are they now: Nine first team players that left Hibs last summer

It has been a season of contrasting emotions for Hibs after their early-season worries have been replaced with a confidence-boosting run of form that has pushed David Gray’s men towards the European places.

Since falling to a 3-0 defeat at Celtic in early December, Hibs have gone unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions to progress into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup and two points of the top four and hopes are high success can be found between now and the end of the season.

The form of on-loan Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis has played a lead role in the improvement over the last two months after the Australia Under-23 international returned to Easter Road in August. That came after Triantis spent the second half of last season with Hibs before he returned to the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign.

Unlike the versatile Aussie, several other players that left Hibs in the summer have moved on elsewhere - but how are they faring so far this season?

1 . Paul Hanlon The Easter Road legend joined Raith Rovers during the summer and has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Stevenson Stevenson is also at Raith Rovers following his Easter Road departure and the experienced defender has made 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Adam Le Fondre The experienced striker left Easter Road last summer and is now with English Northern Premier League club FC United of Manchester. | SNS Group Photo Sales