Revealed: Why Hibs gaffer switched sides at start of Easter Road reign

Talking points as Gray kicks off with thumping home win

You spotted it, right? The subtle change that underlined new Hibs boss David Gray’s attention to detail surely couldn’t have gone unnoticed. Ah, you probably clocked it during the warm-up. Certainly when Gray emerged from the tunnel just before kick-off … and turned to his left instead of his right.

OK, so Gray deciding that Hibs should switch technical areas at Easter Road might not be the most impactful call he’ll make in his debut season as gaffer. It wasn’t even among the top three talking points from a thumping win in his first home game as manager.

Still, it possibly speaks to a simplicity of thought on the part of Gray. A man entitled to feel pleased with this start to his head coaching career.

Leaving aside the irony of Hibs fans being excited by a 5-1 game where the star man was a player called Rudi, what were the major talking points from last night’s crushing of chaotic Queen’s Park? Let’s dive in.

The (academy) kids are alright

No-one deserves more praise than 18-year-old Rudi Molotnikov, playing out of position against a fullback with serious Scottish Premiership experience – and turning in a stunning performance for the small home crowd. He deserved his ovation when substituted midway through the second half.

But it was a Hibs academy graduate from an earlier class who most enhanced his prospects on the night. Josh Campbell ended the game with three assists. And probably could have added to his tally, if he hadn’t been deployed as a stand-in centre forward in the closing stages.

The combination between Campbell and Molotnikov for the teenager’s first senior Hibs goal was a thing of beauty. Maybe, just maybe, it could be the beginning of a beautiful partnership.

A striker, please

You can understand why Hibs are monitoring the availability of former Scotland Under-21 forward Kieron Bowie (pictured), a Fulham player who spent last season on loan at Northampton. While the former Raith start might not fit the exact profile of Gray’s ideal centre forward, he would add goal threat to the team.

Dylan Vente is the only fit senior striker on the books at the moment. The Dutchman scored a hat-trick against Elgin at the weekend but missed two good chances last night. At the very least, he could do with some help.

The shape of things to come?

Gray reverted to a back four for the visit of Queen’s Park, ostensibly lining up in a 4-2-3-1. But that often looked like a 4-1-4-1, with Joe Newell operating as a single pivot while Nathan Moriah-Welsh galloped forward to join Campbell as a second CAM.

Molotnikov’s natural inclination to drive infield from his starting berth on the left wing gave Hibs plenty of bodies in and around the penalty box. It’ll be interesting to see how the new boss adapts his team for more testing challenges ahead.

Changing rooms

Explaining why the Hibs coaching staff were now occupying what had been the away dugout at Easter Road, Gray revealed: “It's just something that I've noticed since I've been at the club.

“Everything we do is on the left side of the building. We warm up there and the subs go down that side. It's something I wanted to change, to see what it was like - if we'd got beaten tonight, we might have gone back the other way!”