The Hibs head coach has provided an update on those out of contract at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray has revealed why there are no concerns over a number of Hibs players going into the final months of their contracts.

The likes of Martin Boyle, Chris Cadden, Lewis Miller and Rocky Bushiri are all out of their terms come the end of this season. In total, 15 members of the first team will be out of contract in the summer and that is including four loanees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those currently contracted to the club permanently will be free to speak with other clubs but Gray doesn’t believe it will impact performance, Hibs going into this weekend’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen off the back of a 3-1 win vs Ross County. The head coach said: “January will come quick enough, we've probably got three fixtures before then.

“But naturally the conversations will already have been taking place, and naturally when boys are out of contract there'll be conversations with other people at different clubs, because that always happens when you're out of contract. But the full focus is always about trying to get the best group of players together and making sure that everyone's fully focused on the job at hand at the minute, and that's probably the way it feels at the moment.

“I think back to myself, I think every time you go on the pitch you're always being judged, and I think when you're out of contract, in contract, it shouldn't really change the way you play or how you prepare.

“And that's something that I think a lot of players are demonstrating at the moment, players who are maybe out of contract that are still currently playing for the club, fully focusing on being the best they can be. Because there's no point in dropping your standard or worrying about things that you can't affect at that moment in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about trying to play at the best level you can, and I'm a massive believer in what's for you won't go by you, and I think everything happens for a reason. So I think if you can apply yourself the best you can, it should all work out well in the end for you.”

Gray knows what it is like to be in the contract expiring boat. He insists that the club will do its best to position itself appropriately to deal with such situations as he sent some advice to players, adding: “It did a few times when I was younger, yeah, it definitely did. I think obviously laterally, right at the very end, I signed a sort of longer term contract with the club.

“Up until that point, I think even coming back up the road, I think there's always uncertainty within football now anyway. I think it's about just dealing with what's in front of you and trying to be the best you can be, and I think that's something that I would always recommend, especially to young players as well. Don't be looking too far ahead.

“Just deal with what's in front of you right now, and try and be the best you can be, and the more successful you are, the more chance you've got of having the best possible career you have. Because it's over in a heartbeat, so you need to do everything you can to make sure you maximise that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's important you're across it, you still need to be well aware of what's going on, and the plan, there's always a plan, there's always communication throughout the whole season, like I've touched on already.

“The work doesn't stop, but it's certainly beneficial having a recruitment department in place, that can be constantly looking across and trying to strengthen, and I think that's the key. I think the main message is to make sure the club are in a position, that if something can be done to try and improve the group, and make the club better, and it's able to be done, the club will always try and do it. They've always been very supportive of that, which you can see in the last window, the amount of players we brought in, which was great.

“I think it's just about, as I've already said, just being as proactive as possible because a week's a long time in football. Things happen, things change, people get injured, people move on, and it's like a domino effect right across the board. That can be not just at our club, we've got players that will attract attention, just purely because of the level of player that's here. So I think it's about being proactive as much as you can, and being ready for anything that can happen.”