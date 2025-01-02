Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visitors fail to punish 10-man Saints in battling draw

Hibs boss David Gray hopes to have a pair of star performers fit for Sunday’s visit of resurgent Rangers. And he’s banking on today’s set-back against St Johnstone in Perth proving to be no more than a minor interruption to his team’s recent four-game winning run.

Victory against 10-man Saints would have taken Hibs to fifth in the table, with both St Mirren and Motherwell losing in 2025’s opening round of Scottish Premiership fixtures. But they could only muster a 1-1 draw against hosts who saw Jason Holt sent off just before half-time.

Asked if dropping two points represented a missed chance to leap into the top six for the first time this season, less than four weeks on from returning to the bottom of the table, Gray conceded: “I think when you strip it back to that and you look at how results have gone, you look at the fact we've played such a long period of the game against ten men, it can feel that way. But I can't fault the players' effort either, for doing everything they could to try and get back into the game.

“We made as many changes as we could, attacking ones to try and get back into the game firstly and then to try and go and win it. But I think we've probably done everything but score in terms of final third, a little bit of quality, decision-making or not really working the goalkeeper enough for the number of opportunities we created.

“So that's why it feels like it's a bit of a missed opportunity. But when I think back, I need to remain positive because of where we've been. A point on the road is never a bad thing and never a disaster.

“And then you think that we remain undefeated for the last five games, one defeat in seven or eight games. So we have come a long way in a short period of time, and we need to keep moving forward and moving up the way.”

Hibs battled back from the loss of a Nicky Clark penalty goal to equalise through super sub Dwight Gayle. The visitors clearly missed the influence of injured pair Joe Newell and Elie Youan, both of whom were unavailable for selection.

Providing updates on both the club captain and livewire attacker respectively, Gray said: “Joe obviously took that knock just before half-time in the last game. He has been nursing a groin issue for a wee while that he's been able to play through. Unfortunately, he just went into that tackle just before half-time last week and he's not quite recovered from it yet.

“But we’re still positive he will. We just need to monitor that one carefully. I'll wait and see how he recovers.

“Yeah, Elie, he should be available as well. He's unfortunately slower to recover than we thought he would be. I did think he would make it today, but he is getting there, and it should just be days rather than anything else. But there's nothing too concerning there.”

Gray thanked the travelling corps of nearly 3000 fans for making the trip to Perth for today’s game, saying: “That's superb. I think they have been for a number of weeks now, not even just whilst we've been on a good run. When you think back to where we've been through tough times, they've always been there.

“They've always been so supportive. And we're going to need them to continue to do that.

“They've got a good one to look forward to at the weekend. Easter Road against Rangers is a good one to look forward to.

“They're always good games. But I think they've played a massive part in our success in recent weeks - and we're going to need them to stay right behind us.”