Steve Clarke's Tartan Army are back in action on Thursday and the EEN has all the key details below.

Scotland will have the chance to secure a spot in the Nations League top tier this month when they face Greece in a two-legged play-off.

The Tartan Army left it late to give themselves a shot at staying in the top division, with Andy Robertson’s 93rd-minute winner at Poland way back in November handing them a third-placed finish in League A Group 1. Greece, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on automatic promotion from League B with England topping their group by virtue of a superior goal difference.

And so while other European nations kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, Scotland and Greece go head-to-head in a play-off double header for a top-tier spot next year. And ahead of the first game this week, the EEN has all the key details below.

When is Greece vs Scotland?

The first leg of this play-off is to take place in Greece, with Scotland due at the Karaiskakis Stadium - home of Greek giants Olympiacos - in Piraeus on Thursday, March 20. Kick-off will be at 9.45pm local time, which works out as 7.45pm back home in the UK.

Is Greece vs Scotland on TV?

It is indeed. Scotland’s trip to Greece will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV following an exclusive agreement between UEFA and the BBC. Previously, such games would have been shown on subscription based Viaplay but that is no longer the case.

The BBC now have broadcast rights for all of Scotland’s games leading up to the 2026 World Cup, including this month’s Nations League play-off double-header. The first leg in Greece will be shown live on BBC One Scotland, with build-up starting at 7pm, 45 minutes before kick-off.

Can I stream Greece vs Scotland?

For those away from TV screens, Scotland’s trip to Greece will also be available to stream via the BBC iPlayer app and website, making it easy to follow Steve Clarke’s side from wherever. There hasn’t been confirmation whether full build-up will be available via the app.

And for those unable to watch the action, coverage will be broadcast live via radio on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds. There will also be live minute-by-minute text coverage on the BBC Sport website, as well as in-play clips during and after the game.

Greece vs Scotland team news

Clarke confirmed his squad last week, with Hearts pair Craig Gordon and James Wilson making the cut. It’s a first ever senior call-up for 18-year-old striker Wilson, who alongside Lennon Miller was labelled as ‘two for the future’ by the Scotland boss.

Ipswich Town forward George Hirst has also been added as a late call-up, having been given clearance to represent the home country of his grandfather. Clarke admitted the 26-year-old, who has been capped by England at youth level, will give his side ‘more depth’ in his position.

There are also plenty of regulars including Liverpool’s Robertson, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Che Adams of Torino. Scotland boss Clarke is expected to provide more details on his squad, as well as possible selection dilemmas to weigh up before Thursday’s game, in his pre-game press conference which takes place on Tuesday.