The Hearts keeper has also named a winter signing who ‘looks like a real find’ for the Premiership club - and his thoughts on Lawrence Shankland’s Scotland omission

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had Hearts legends in his corner during his early Scotland career - and now Craig Gordon is ready to do the same for James Wilson.

The Jambos pair are heading off to national team duty this week for Nations League play-off clashes against Greece. While goalkeeper Gordon is a seasoned veteran in Steve Clarke’s ranks, Wilson is entering his first camp at the age of just 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was first called into the team, Hearts heroes in Steven Pressley and Andy Webster were able to keep him on the right track. Gordon now hopes to do the same for his current teammate but doesn’t think he’ll need much pointing in the right direction.

Senior leader

Gordon said: “I was quite fortunate when I first started playing. I had Steven Pressley and Andy Webster in the back line in front of me. So it was almost normal to go into a game playing behind those two guys. We had a spell at the start where us three were playing quite a lot together for Scotland and that was probably the easiest way for me to get in and start playing.

“I remember I'd been in a couple of squads and I remember when I was going to play my debut at Easter Road. It's a nerve-racking thing for a young player to be thrust into that level, especially so early in his career. He's still so young. He's got everything that he needs already to go in there and thrive and do well.

“He's been great for us. His attributes are suited very well to what the national team are looking to do and how we set up and how we look to play the game. He's a bit of an all-round forward. He can do a little bit of everything. He obviously still needs to improve on that, but the signs so far is very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's an exceptional talent and this is the next step for him. He'll go in there and look to try and learn from the people around him. I think it's a great exposure for him to be at that level and see what the other players do. He'll be looking at this as a massive learning curve to go into this camp and try and pick up what he can to improve his game.

“He's a very intelligent boy. He always speaks about what he's trying to do, how he tries to finish things, what's the goalkeeper thinking in different situations. He's always asking questions and wanting to learn. I think that will definitely hold him in good stead coming into this camp. As his career progresses as well, he's really trying to learn and be as good as he can.

"I'll pass on what I can. I don't think he needs too much help, to be honest. He's on the right track. He's very level-headed. He knows what he needs to do and how to go about trying to improve himself. As long as he stays humble, which I'm absolutely convinced that he will, he'll continue to improve and be a fantastic player for Hearts. You can really see him staying in that national squad for years to come."

One man not in the squad is Hearts teammate Lawrence Shankland, but Gordon expects him to bounce back. He said: “I think he'd obviously rather be in there. It's up to him now to get himself back in. I'm sure he will. He's a fantastic football player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been vital to a lot of the stuff we've achieved here at Hearts. I'm sure it's a temporary thing. He'll work hard, he'll get himself back in there and I'm sure he'll be scoring goals and looking like the striker that we all know he is. Strikers thrive on confidence, you look at [Kevin] Nisbet at Aberdeen who's banging them in lately. It's taken a while for him to find his feet at Aberdeen and now he's on a great run of form.

"That's the striker you know is in there and I think he'll be the same once he gets one or two goals. I'm sure he'll go on a run and get back to scoring goals."

Impressive star

Gordon goes into camp off the back of a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Ross County in the Premiership. Defender Michael Steinwender impressed again in the backline and Gordon has been impressed by what he’s witnessed since his arrival in the winter.

The keeper added: “Yeah, I think he's done really well since he came in. It's obviously a big change for him, a different style of football from what he's probably used to. Coming in from European leagues, it's going to take a little bit of time to get used to Scottish football. It is different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's done exceptionally well. It looks like a real find for us and somebody that will go from strength to strength. He's got a few games now and you can see his confidence is growing within the team. I think he's a really good player. I think we've done well in the January window to bring in a bit of quality that's definitely helped the team."