Scotland will take on Germany this Friday in the Euro 2024 opening match.

Scotland are preparing to kick off Euro 2024 as the timer ticks down to their opening clash with hosts Germany in Munich on Friday. Steve Clarke’s side will be looking to start the tournament with some fireworks as they hope to issue an upset to the three-time European champions on their home soil.

Scotland were dealt a tough run of injury blows ahead of Clarke’s final decision to lock in his 26-player squad. Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Lewis Ferguson were all ruled out of Euro 2024 contention due to injuries, while Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak were also forced to withdraw from the camp in recent weeks.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has listed an impressive final squad to fight for a home title and the nation’s first since 1996. Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané, Kai Havertz and Joshua Kimmich are just a few household names to be selected by Nagelsmann, but the Germans have been dealt a late injury blow, with their opener now just days away.

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has been ruled out of Euro 2024 after coming down with tonsillitis, as reported by Sky Germany. In the absence of the Bayern Munich star, Germany have called up Emre Can to take his place. The ex-Liverpool star has enjoyed a strong season with Borussia Dortmund and ‘immediately expressed his enthusiasm’ to step up.

“We want another No.6 in the squad and have therefore decided to nominate Emre Can,” Germany boss Nagelsmann said. “He immediately expressed his enthusiasm and willingness to join the team. We wanted to have another player in the squad who has played a lot of games and who knows how to deal with the pressure. He can well meet the profile that we need now."

Despite Can being a strong back up for his country, the preference had been 20-year-old starlet Pavlovic after his breakthrough season with Bayern.

After Scotland face Germany on Friday at the Allianz Arena, they will continue to work their way through Group A as they prepare to take on both Hungary and Switzerland. The latter clash will take place at 1. FC Köln’s RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday, June 19th, followed by Scotland vs Hungary on Sunday, June 23rd at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.