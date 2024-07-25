SPFL icon has said farewell to football following 20 year career | SNS Group

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Scotland.

The summer transfer window is heating up and the rumours are barrelling their way into headlines with force. Scottish Premiership clubs are making their moves to bring in marquee signings, while also looking to cash on key players who could land them a handsome profit.

We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer rumours in Scotland following on from Euro 2024. Take a look below at the most recent links.

Aberdeen star interest rises

Aberdeen’s star goalscorer Bojan Miovski continues to attract attention after his stunning 2023/24 season. The 25-year-old tallied 26 goals in all competitions for the Dons and naturally, plenty of clubs are looking to try and snap him up this summer.

Bologna have been continuously linked with Miovski in recent weeks but Espanyol have now also appeared on the scene. According to journalist Anthony Joseph, the La Liga side have made the North Macedonia international ‘one of their main targets’ this window, while a number of other European clubs are also monitoring his situation, alongside Celtic.

Miovski is under contract with Aberdeen until 2026 and ex-Dons star Joe Harper believes that any interested club should be forking out a minimum of £10 million to lure him away from Pittodrie.

Premier League side planning ‘improved offer’ for Scotland star

Euro 2024 served as a good shop window for those looking to sign exciting new international talent this summer. Despite Scotland’s group stage exit, their players have been attracting attention and one man on the radar for several clubs is Scott McTominay.

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals have already had a £17 million offer knocked back and according to Sky Sports, they are expected to return with an ‘improved offer’ for the midfielder.