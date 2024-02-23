Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park have confirmed the signing of far-travelled striker Cillian Sheridan on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old started his career with Celtic and made 14 appearances for the Glasgow giants after graduating from the club’s academy in 2006. Sheridan struggled to establish himself at Parkhead and was loaned out to Premiership sides Motherwell and St Johnstone in the seasons that have followed.

The 6ft5 striker left Glasgow in 2010 and has since played in various league’s in nations such as Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland and Australia, before returning to the Premiership with Dundee in 2021.

The experienced striker is yet to score a league goal since returning to Scotland and failed to make an impact during his nine-game stint at fellow Championship side Inverness. Sheridan’s move to Queen’s Park marks the 15th transfer and 16th club of his career. It also marks a return to Glasgow, the city where his career began 18 years ago.

Neil Warnock says Aberdeen have been offered 40 free agents as he makes emerging talent claim

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock claims he has been offered up to 40 free agents since joining the club, but insists he will not sign players unless they are better than the club’s emerging talents.

Since joining Aberdeen he has used the free agent market on one occasion to sign former Cardiff City winger Junior Hoilett. Warnock remains keen to draft in more signings to bolster his squad and revealed he has already been offered up to 40 free agents.

But he says none of them so far have been better than young talent at Pittodrie – which is why he is also happy to give youngsters the opportunity to impress at first-team level. The veteran plans to watch several U18 games in the coming weeks and expects a few young talents to make their breakthrough.

When asked if he was still looking at the free agent market, Warnock told the Press and Journal: “We are. I must have been offered 35 to 40 players. You can look at them and get a feeling.

“But, for example, is a lad I’m looking at better than (Jack) Milne or some of the other young lads?