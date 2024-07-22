Rangers manager Philippe Clement. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The latest top transfer stories in Scotland for Monday

As we enter a new week, there is a lot to unpack from over the last few days as the transfer rumour mill that never sleeps continues to churn out new stories. Take a look below at some of the latest major headlines in and around the Scottish Premiership.

Manager delivers verdict on future of Scotland midfielder

Euro 2024 served as a good shop window for those looking to bolster their squads this summer and despite Scotland’s disappointing exit, their star players are attracting significant attention. Manchester United are undergoing a restructure and are open to cashing in on multiple senior players, but they have made their stance on Scott McTominay quite clear.

Erik ten Hag, who clawed back job safety despite reports he was facing the sack, has stressed how much the midfielder is valued at Old Trafford. His comments come despite interest in the 27-year-old shown from Newcastle United, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs. He scored 10 goals last season and also performed very well for Scotland, so there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad,” the Dutchman said of McTominay (via TEAMtalk).

“He can contribute as we saw last season. He can play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

Rangers set hefty Butland asking price

Football Insider has reported that ‘alarm bells’ are ringing at Ibrox over the club’s current financial situation, resulting in Rangers slapping an ‘astronomical’ price tag on the sought-after Jack Butland.

The site’s correspondent Pete O’Rourke claims that Philippe Clement values his goalkeeper at a whopping £30 million, which is likely to put off any interested clubs considering making a move for him.

The Gers are looking to raise important cash through player sales this summer but valuing Butland so highly could mean shooting themselves in the foot. Rangers are ‘unlikely’ to be able to cash in on one of their most sellable assets, which could hinder their attempts to strengthen the ranks this summer.