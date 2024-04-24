Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is expected to be active in what will be his first summer transfer window at Ibrox. However, one player who does not yet know if he will be part of that summer rebuild is veteran Leon Balogun.

The 35-year-old defender made his first start since January in his side’s Scottish semi-final against Hearts, and alongside John Souttar did a tremendous job of containing Premiership top scorer Lawrence Shankland, who has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balogun has consistently shone for Rangers in both spells at Ibrox and has proven himself to be a safe and reliable option when called upon. However, his existing deal at the club is due to expire in the summer and he himself admits that he is none the wiser to what the future may hold.

"Not yet,” was the Nigerian’s response on whether talks have commenced on his future.

Pressed if playing in such a high-stakes match as a semi-final can be viewed as a positive, he continued to tell The Scotsman: “I hope so. I really don't know. I think those decisions will be made within the club within the next few weeks. I hope I get a notification a bit more timely than the last time around! I would like to think I can be quite positive, and touching on what you said about the manager, choosing me today, but I can't really tell you – I don't know yet."

Balogun is one of a number of key players whose contracts are due to expire this summer and the likes of Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Ipswich-linked midfielder John Lundstram could also leave for free.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin could lose key man as Barnsley set their sights on Peter Leven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One promotion contenders Barnsley are reportedly planning to disrupt Jimmy Thelin Aberdeen plans before they have even got started with a move for the club’s talented coach Peter Leven who is currently serving as the club’s interim gaffer.

Barnsley, who are on the verge of qualifying for the League One play-offs, surprisingly sacked head coach Neil Collins with just one game of the regular season remaining. The South Yorkshire side were without a win in five games and are now hoping to appoint a new manager to turn the tide in a crucial season conclusion.

The Daily Record understands that Leven is firmly on the club’s radar after an impressive spell as Don's interim manager thus far. The 40-year-old, who is contracted to Aberdeen until the end of the season, has won plaudits in recent weeks for the improvement shown by the team, most notably during their spirited Scottish Cup semi-final display that saw them take Celtic all the way before they lost on penalties.

Leven is set to resort back to first-team coach when Thelin and his coaching team comes in from Elfsborg in June. Leven has previously said that he would eventually like to become a boss in his own right and Barnsley could help him realise that ambition. The much-travelled coach has previously been assistant manager at Kilmarnock, Dynamo Brest and Orenburg before he moved to Aberdeen in the summer.