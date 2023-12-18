Rangers in talks as Celtic transfer interest reignited

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One side of the capital will start their week joyous while the other half will be tinged with disappointment following the weekend's action.

Hearts broke their two game losing streak with their first league win away at Celtic since 2007. Steven Naismith's squad beat the Parkhead side 2-0 with goals from Lawrence Shankland and Stephen Kingsley to send the Hoops fans into a choir of boos.

The Hibees, however, did not enjoy such success and suffered a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, leaving Nick Montgomery with plenty of questions ahead of the upcoming transfer window. Here is all the latest news from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals following a weekend of league and Cup final action...

Ex-Ibrox star faces axe

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be handed a £2.3m pay-off by Santos to rip up his own contract (Daily Record). Morelos endured a disastrous return to football when he moved to the Brazilian giants after leaving Ibrox in the summer. He managed just 76 minutes, was booked twice and failed to score a goal as Pele's old club suffered relegation from the top flight for the first time in their 111-year history.

Morelos had a relegation release clause in his contract if Santos went down, but it could only be activated if the club agreed to it. The ex-Ibrox star is in no rush to leave until a club matches his huge wages. And reports in Brazil have stated Santos would have to pay around £2.3 million for him to terminate his contract and get him off the wage bill when they play in Serie B next season.

Rangers in talks with ex-Premier League star

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has admitted he’s already spoken to midfielder John Lundstram about a new contract (Ibrox News). Following the Gers 1-0 win over Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final, Clement was asked about the ex-Sheffield United's situation and whether there would be a new contract, to which he replied: “Yes of course I’m thinking about that (John Lundstram’s contract),” said Philippe Clement. But that’s something for the next weeks, the next months to discuss. I’ve spoke already with him about that. He knows what I feel, I know also what he feels so yeah, that’s for the next weeks and months.”

Celtic La Liga interest reignited

Over the summer there was immense speculation that Kieran Tierney would make a heroic return to Glasgow but he was eventually sent on loan to Real Sociedad in Spain's La Liga. The former Celtic captain, Scott Brown, has now reignited those hopes by suggesting in the not too distant future the Gunners and Scotland defender could well return to his boyhood club.