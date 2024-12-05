Hearts and Hibs will welcome the close proximity of the January transfer window as they aim to climb the Premiership table

Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs both currently find themselves in trouble at the foot of the Premiership table - and know they’ll potentially need to add extra quality in the January transfer window if they are to climb up the league and move away from the relegation zone.

No department will be off limits for Hibs boss David Gray and new Hearts manager Neil Critchley as both look to plot a plan that will give their teams the best chance of a boost in the second half of the season.

Yet the two capital sides aren’t the only ones making moves behind the scenes in order to better their Premiership chances. Clubs up and down the country are also carefully putting together lists of targets as January draws near. With that in mind, Edinburgh Evening News takes a look at the latest talking points from around the top-flight including updates from Rangers and Motherwell.

Rangers set their sights on re-signing 22-year-old despite latest setback

Rangers remain interested in bringing Feyenoord loanee Neraysho Kasanwirjo to Ibrox on a permanent basis despite his recent injury woes.

Mail Sport understands that Philippe Clement sees Kasanwirjo versatility as a big contributing factor to the decision, having played him at right-back, centre half and even left-back on occasion.

Kasanwirjo has played 12 games in total for the Light Blues this season and had even usurped captain James Tavernier in the starting line-up with a solid run of form prior to his injury.

It is for that reason, Clement has not closed the door to a permanent deal and will continue to assess potential options to buy the player in the upcoming summer window once the 22-year-old returns to full fitness.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin makes confident admission after positive talks

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has revealed that he is confident of his side’s chances of keeping Norwich City youngster Emmanuel Adegboyega on the books at Tannadice Park until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, who arrived from Carrow Road on loan in the summer, has been a revelation for the newly promoted side this season and has even chipped in with two goals in his opening 12 Premiership games, with his latest goal coming in a victory over St Mirren.

The 21-year-old has shown signs of great potential this season and has all the makings of a player that could one day be a first team regular at Carrow Road.

When asked about Norwich City’s option to recall Adegboyega in January, he reassured fans that he would do his best to keep him on board.

Goodwin told Record Sport: “We’re in constant dialogue with Norwich and they’re delighted with the amount of game time he’s been getting here.

“He’s still developing, as a centre back it’s usually by the time you hit 22 or 23 you’ve

started developing physically. Norwich have high hopes for him so I’m sure they’ll be keeping a close eye on him with a view to him going back there.

“We have had the conversations about the loan players, their parent clubs are delighted with what they’re doing and the players are all enjoying it. There’s no talk at the moment of any of them going back in January.”