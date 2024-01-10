Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's only a few days until the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup get underway with Scottish Premiership stars heavily featuring in both competitions.

Hearts stars Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson will soon team-up with their Edinburgh city rivals Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller as they ready themselves to represent Australia while Celtic stars Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda will soon take on the flag for Japan.

With several key footballers jetting off, the January transfer window provides managers with the perfect opportunity to stock up their squads. Here is all the latest news from the transfer season from Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals...

Greg Stewart in action for Rangers

Rangers in talks with ex-Chelsea star

Rangers are in talks with former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund forward Michi Batshuayi, 30, about joining the Ibrox side on a short-term deal before the club leaves for winter training (Daily Record)

The Fenerbahce striker has failed to sign a new deal in Istanbul and now Philippe Clement is hopeful of swooping in as he hunts for a new striker. With Abdallah Sima away on AFCON duty, Cyriel Dessers on standby for Nigeria, and Sam Lammers on the brink of joining Utrecht on loan, Clement has been looking for a new light up front with Batshuayi likely to be the new option.

While Lawrence Shankland has been continually linked, it appears Batshuayi is on the topof the agenda with talks expected over the next 24 hours and Clement hopeful of securing the previously valued £33 million man.

Ex-Dons striker set for SPFL return

Former Aberdeen and Kilmarnock forward Greg Stewart, 33, could be set for a surprise return to Scotland in order to be closer to his family, after ending his contract with Indian Super League side Mumbai City (Glasgow Times).

The attacked has been playing in the ISL since 2021, starring for both Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur and Mumbai City helping to win the title with the former. However, Stewart - who has played for Cowdenbeath, Dundee, Birmingham, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen - has alerted the Premiership sides to his availability and is believed to be sitting down with any interested clubs next week.

The 33-year-old is unlikely to be short of options with several top-flight clubs requiring forwards in the upcoming transfer window.

Rangers star key Saudi target

Rangers captain and defender James Tavernier has now emerged as a key target for Saudi Arabia clubs this month (TEAMtalk via Ibrox News)

Several Saudi clubs have reportedly been monitoring Tavernier's situation at Ibrox as he has just two years left on his current contract. At this stage it has not been made clear which clubs are hopeful of securing the Englishman's signature but it is highly likely that former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's side Al Ettifaq are set to be part of the conversation.

Philippe Clement will be reluctant to lose their star player this month as Rangers look to continue improving under the Belgian's management.