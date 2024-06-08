Andrew Robertson of Scotland interacts with teammate Craig Gordon after the international friendly with Finland

The veteran stopper has revealed he set himself four man goals after his horror injury despite missing out on Steve Clarke’s final 26-man squad

Craig Gordon has posted a lengthy heartfelt message on social media after speaking out for the first time since being excluded from the 26-man Scotland squad for Euro 2024.

The veteran Hearts goalkeeper was informed by head coach Steve Clarke that he won’t be going on the plane to Germany on Sunday, with Angus Gunn, Gordon’s Tynecastle teammate Zander Clark and Liam Kelly selected as his three stoppers for the tournament.

Gordon was named on the bench for Friday night's 2-2 friendly draw with Finland at Hampden Park, but received a great reception as he made a substitute appearance which saw him become the oldest player to feature for the national team at the age of 41, overtaking David Weir.

His farewell cameo was ruined after the Scots let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers at the national stadium as Benjamin Kallman’s header and Oliver Antman late spot-kick earned the Scandinavians a share of the spoils. Clarke’s squad were still given a special send off by the Tartan Army, but Gordon was cut from the provisional squad along with Rangers defender John Souttar after the game.

And while struggling to hide his devastation at missing out on the trip to Germany, he attempted to put things in perspective just over 18 months after suffering a horror double leg break. He outlined the four targets he set himself in an emotional statement.

He posted on Instagram: “When I was in the initial stages of my recovery I set myself four goals. The first was to be out of pain. The seriousness of the break made for complications and further procedures. I went through a lot of pain and wanted to be able to live life without it. I did that.

The second thing I wanted to achieve was to be back on my feet and able to run around the garden and play football with my children. We've done that. Many, many times and they won't let me stop now. "The third goal I had was to play for Hearts again. This meant a lot to me. I did that competitively in January, having played my first friendly in November, 10 months after I broke my leg. It was a long wait, but I was ready to play the rest of the season. "The last thing I hoped to do was to make the Scotland squad again. And to put myself in a position to be at the Euros. Coming into the provisional squad I knew I hadn't got the games I needed so I trained harder, I trained well and felt, and still feel, very good. I am of course, so disappointed not to be there.