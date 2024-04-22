Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland boss Steve Clarke faces a number of injury concerns in the run-up to the team’s Euro 2024 opener against host nation Germany.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is the latest player to join the list of injury concerns. The 50-time international was stretchered off at the weekend in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Cardiff, with manager Russell Martin later revealing that the player will be out for the rest of the season.

At the time Martin said: "He will be out for the rest of the season I would have thought. It's a bad one.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed that it’s not as bad as everyone fears.

“He is on crutches. It’s a really tough day for us all and I’m gutted for him. He played so well today as well. He will be a big miss.”

The news of Armstrong’s injury came just weeks after Bologna star Lewis Ferguson sustained a serious ACL injury and many fans feared that Armstrong had suffered a similar problem.

However, reports now suggest that the injury may not be as bad as first feared, adding that the 32-year-old could still win the race for fitness ahead of Euro 2024.

In an update, Martin explained: “I think he has a big chance for that. I don't think he has any chance of playing for us, I think he has a big hope of getting in the Scotland squad.

"He's been fantastic for them and for us this season, and he's been in every squad. I think there's a realistic chance of the injury.

"He has to be fit for that so we will do everything we can as a football club to help him get there, it wasn't as serious as we all feared. But it is serious enough to keep him out for some time now where he can't help us, unfortunately.

"We'll do everything we can to get him fit and ready for Scotland, and hopefully we can see him involved in that.

That will be a bit of good news for him to finish the season in that way. It's his quad so it's a muscle injury."

Ex-Rangers boss Michael Beale reveals new career move after short-lived spell at Sunderland

Former Rangers manager Michael Beale has revealed his next career move after being sacked by the Gers and Championship outfit Sunderland in the same season.

Beale, who had also served as Steven Gerrard’s right-hand man between 2018 and 2021, has been appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports' Soccer Special programme, alongside the likes of Kris Boyd and Clinton Morrison.

However, that is not his long-term goal and he's revealed plans for yet another new coaching venture.

The Scottish Sun reports that Beale has started a new social media account called 'Michael Beale Coach'.

The page is set to launch on Instagram next month as a free resource for aspiring coaches and managers.

"This account is currently being uploaded with practices, booklets, insights, coaching videos, session plans & Interviews for all age groups and levels.