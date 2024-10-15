Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alex Ferguson won 38 trophies in an incredible 27 year stint at Old Trafford

Legendary Scottish football figure Sir Alex Ferguson will leave his role as Manchester United ambassador at the end of the current season.

Ferguson, who won an incredible 38 trophies during his 27-year stint at Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League’s, has been paid a multi-million pound sum since his retirement from football management in 2013.

During the last 11 years he has acted as a global ambassador and club director for the Red Devils. He has regularly attended most home games and retains a seat in the directors box.

The PA news agency understands Ferguson has reached an amicable agreement with the club to cease his ambassador duties when the season ends as part of cost-cutting measures that have been introduced by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in a bid to raise more funds towards investment in the existing playing squad.

Over 250 staff members have already been made redundant in recent weeks in a move which the club estimate will save them around £10m a year.

Last month, Manchester United announced a £113m net loss which is edging closer to the Premier League’s three-year loss limit, although the club has said they remain committed to abiding by the rules.

Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest managers in football history. The four-time Scottish international, who starred as a player for the likes of Dunfermline Athletic and Rangers, kicked off his career in coaching with East Stirlingshire in 1974. He won nine of his 17 games in charge before being appointed manager of third-tier side St Mirren, who he transformed into a top division side within four years.

St Mirren are the only club to sack Ferguson in his managerial career. Within a year of leaving Paisley, Ferguson continued his upwards trajectory in football as manager of Aberdeen. In his time with the Dons, he broke up the Old-Firm’s hold on the league title and lifted three league titles, four Scottish Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup where he defeated Real Madrid in the final.

After a shaky start to life with Manchester United - he won the FA Cup in the 1989/90 season against Nottingham Forest, and went on to dominate English football for the next three decades, with 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, 10 Community Shields, two Champions Leagues, one European Cup Winners Cup, one European Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.