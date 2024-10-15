Jermain Defoe feels Rangers have gone backwards since his departure in 2022. | Getty Images

Jermain Defoe gives his verdict on Rangers and Vitinha names the Scotland player he is looking forward to facing

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has claimed that the club has gone backwards since his departure in 2022.

The now retired striker played 74 times in three seasons for the Gers and racked up an impressive tally of 32 goals while also forming a part of the team which lifted the Premiership title under Steven Gerrard in 2021.

"If you speak to any Rangers fan or ex-players, and if we’re being totally honest, it’s been hard watching it."If you speak to any Rangers fan or ex-players, and if we’re being totally honest, it’s been hard watching it.” Defoe admitted in an interview with Gambling.com.

"We won the league when I had the player-coach role, and then after I left the boys came so close to winning the Europa League , and I looked at it and thought they would kick on the next season.

"But it’s actually gone the other way, and it has been tough to watch, because I try and watch every game, I go to Glasgow quite a bit and speak to some of the boys.

"I feel like it's obvious that something needs to change, the players need to try and find their form.

"You look at the points that Rangers dropped last season, and they're games that you would expect them to win convincingly to be honest."

The former Tottenham and Sunderland hero, who sits ninth in the all-time list of Premier League scorers, claims he would love to return to Rangers at some point in the future and speaks fondly of his time in Glasgow.

He explained: “If I had the opportunity to come back to Rangers at some stage, it would be an easy decision because it is such an amazing club, and I do feel like I’ve got a special relationship with the fans.

"I spent a lot of time with Steven Gerrard and Michael Beale talking about coaching, especially in lockdown when we had that period without playing.

"I started my coaching badges with Rangers, and then completed my A-license while I was at Tottenham.

"I actually had a conversation with Rangers last year, and told them that I would love to come back in some sort of role at the football club."

22-time Portugal international names Scotland star that he admires

Portuguese midfielder Vithinha has sang the praises of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who he describes as a hugely important player to Steve Clarke’s team.

The PSG star has claimed that Roberto Martinez has not signalled out one player in particular due to the wide range of quality that Scotland possess but admits from a personal viewpoint that he is looking forward to testing himself against Napoli’s new summer signing.

He told The Herald : “We have already watched and talked about the strength of Scotland and we already have the reference of the first match.

“We know which of the players are key, what things we have to do to break the dynamics from the Scottish team.

“If you want me to speak about one player it is a little bit unfair. it is not about one player, it is about the team, it is about the physicality that they have. We know what we have to do to break that.

“But in my taste personally I like a lot Billy Gilmour. I think he is very important to the Scottish team. I like a lot the way he plays. I can see that he is a very intelligent player and I just like it.

“Maybe he is a little bit different regarding the way the team plays, but I think he adds a lot to this team.”