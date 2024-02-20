Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish Premiership strugglers St Johnstone could be the subject of a takeover from a wealthy American investor, according to reports.

SunSport understands that Saints owner Geoff Brown has held positive discussions with a trans-Atlantic based investor and a deal could be completed by the end of the season.

Saints’ suitor - who comes from a successful legal background - took in the games against Ross County and Hearts with associates earlier this month. Discussions are progressing nicely and negotiations are now at the point where the SFA have been alerted to the potential of new foreign investment. However, as of yet a concrete deal has not yet been agreed.

Brown revealed that he would part with his majority stake 14 months ago. The housebuilder has been at the helm for 38 years, dragging the club from the old Second Division to the top flight.

The 80-year-old also oversaw their move from dilapidated Muirton Park to their current McDiarmid Park home in 1989. Since making this move the club has gone on to achieve further success. In 2013/14, the club lifted the Scottish Cup title for the first time - less than a decade later they celebrated further success lifting both the Scottish Cup and League Cup double in 2020/21.

Transfer for forgotten Celtic man ‘collapses’ after he jets out for talks

Out-of-favour Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi’s proposed loan move to HJK Helsinki has collapsed, according to reports from Football Insider.

HJK are admirers of Kobayashi and were keen to secure a move this month. The Finnish transfer window is open from now until April and negotiations were believed to be progressing well.

But those talks have since broken down with the player now returning to training with his Hoops teammates, according to transfer guru Peter O’Rourke.

The 23-year-old has been a peripheral figure at Parkhead and has made just one matchday squad this season.