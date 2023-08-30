Here are the latest transfer news headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals and across the SPFL.

Hearts and Hibs are both in European action tomorrow night as the Jambos head to Greece to take on PAOK and the Hibees are in Birmingham to face Aston Villa.

David Gray takes charge of Hibs in what is expected to be little more than a formality after they lost the first leg 5-0 while the Gorgie club still have a strong chance of qualification but will have to overcome a 2-1 first leg defeat. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open for a few more days and time is running out for clubs to get deals done.

Celtic are expected to be one the busiest Scottish clubs between now and Saturday but will also apparently have to fend off interest from EFL Championship side Leeds United in one of their current stars. Elsewhere, Aberdeen still have business to do and a teenage stopper is being ‘chased’ by some big clubs in England.

Celtic ‘kick out’ Leeds United offer but expect second bid

Celtic have ‘kicked out’ a bid from Leeds United for midfielder Matt O’Riley but are bracing themselves for another offer before Friday’s deadline. The Hoops rejected a bid from Italian Serie A side Bologna for the 22-year old Englishman last week and are said to be determined to keep him. (The Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen ‘eye double swoop’ before transfer deadline

Aberdeen hope to add two more players before the transfer window closes on Friday. The Dons made their 12th signing of the summer window earlier today when Senegalese striker Pape Habib Gueye joined the club from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee. But chairman Dave Cormack is hopeful the new arrival will not be the last signing made by the club this week. (The Press & Journal)

Young keeper wanted by Man Utd, Arsenal and more

