There are now less than 48 hours before the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off with Celtic getting the campaign underway at home to Ross County.

Hearts are in action on Saturday as they head to McDiarmid Park to take on St Johnstone while Hibs are set to host St Mirren at Easter Road on Sunday. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window will be open till the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for deals to be done.

One Rangers player seems to be edging closer and closer to the Ibrox exit door and could earn Michael Beale’s side a decent transfer fee when he does. Meanwhile, a Celtic midfielder also appears to be heading for new pastures and Aberdeen are apparently close to securing yet another summer signing. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from around the Scottish Premiership on Thursday, August 3:

Rangers midfielder wanted by six European clubs

Glen Kamara is attracting interest from six clubs from across Europe as he prepares to quit Rangers in a £5.5million summer deal. French duo Lyon and Stade Reims are joined by Turkish outfits Trabzonspor and Galatasaray in the race for his signature and it is understood that Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Copenhagen. (The Herald)

‘Forgotten’ Celtic midfielder set to leave

Celtic’s forgotten man Ismaila Soro looks set to return to Israeli football this week with Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be’er Sheva battling it out to sign the midfielder. The Ivory Coast international spent the season on loan in Portugal with top-flight club Arouca, but has now returned to Parkhead and has no future under Brendan Rodgers. (The Glasgow Times)

Aberdeen closing in on another summer signing