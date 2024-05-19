Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

Another drama-filled Scottish Premiership campaign comes to an end this weekend with both Hearts and Hibs aiming to enter the summer on a high note. As part of the top-six, Hearts were in action on Saturday and enjoyed a brilliant 3-3 draw at home to Rangers, coming from 3-1 down as Kyosuke Tagawa levelled in the 95th minute.

Managerless Hibs are at Livingston on Sunday with eyes already on the summer. Elsewhere, Celtic’s 3-2 win over St Mirren on Saturday was capped off with their trophy presentation and a bizarre moment from that party is among this weekend’s major headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers warning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs and Hearts man Michael Stewart insists an injection of ‘hard cash’ is needed this summer if Rangers are to compete for the Scottish Premiership. Philippe Clement’s side looked set to push Celtic all the way but stumbled since the April split, eventually finishing eight points short.

“Into the summer, there’s a big job needed at Rangers,” Stewart told BBC Sportsound. “I know that, looking at the squad as a whole at Rangers and the length of contracts that are in place, [thinking about] who would you keep and who should be moved on, suffice to say there’s major surgery needed to be done at Rangers.

“Philippe Clement spoke before the game about [being] a point better off than Celtic since he came in – they are now a point worse off after that game today [against Hearts] but I don’t think that’s a reflection on Philippe Clement, Rangers have fallen away at the end of the season like I don’t think any of us would have expected. He spoke during the week about the fact that there’s a will at the club to do the turnaround that they need to, but it needs to be backed up with hard cash, which is obviously the issue for Rangers.”

Celtic’s bizarre party

Celtic were handed the Scottish Premiership trophy in the most bizarre fashion on Saturday, with Santa Claus presenting the silverware in mid-May. Brendan Rodgers’ side capped off an excellent run-in by beating St Mirren 3-2, with post-match celebrations being enjoyed by all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that included Father Christmas himself, who walked the trophy out and presented it, much to the bemusement of those watching on. The decision to include Santa actually dates back to December and a half-time break in which the Hoops were 2-0 down against Hearts. Santa entered the pitch to lead a prize draw but was heavily booed by supporters.