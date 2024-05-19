Stark Rangers summer warning sent following dramatic Hearts draw as Celtic enjoy bizarre trophy presentation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Another drama-filled Scottish Premiership campaign comes to an end this weekend with both Hearts and Hibs aiming to enter the summer on a high note. As part of the top-six, Hearts were in action on Saturday and enjoyed a brilliant 3-3 draw at home to Rangers, coming from 3-1 down as Kyosuke Tagawa levelled in the 95th minute.
Managerless Hibs are at Livingston on Sunday with eyes already on the summer. Elsewhere, Celtic’s 3-2 win over St Mirren on Saturday was capped off with their trophy presentation and a bizarre moment from that party is among this weekend’s major headlines.
Rangers warning
Former Hibs and Hearts man Michael Stewart insists an injection of ‘hard cash’ is needed this summer if Rangers are to compete for the Scottish Premiership. Philippe Clement’s side looked set to push Celtic all the way but stumbled since the April split, eventually finishing eight points short.
“Into the summer, there’s a big job needed at Rangers,” Stewart told BBC Sportsound. “I know that, looking at the squad as a whole at Rangers and the length of contracts that are in place, [thinking about] who would you keep and who should be moved on, suffice to say there’s major surgery needed to be done at Rangers.
“Philippe Clement spoke before the game about [being] a point better off than Celtic since he came in – they are now a point worse off after that game today [against Hearts] but I don’t think that’s a reflection on Philippe Clement, Rangers have fallen away at the end of the season like I don’t think any of us would have expected. He spoke during the week about the fact that there’s a will at the club to do the turnaround that they need to, but it needs to be backed up with hard cash, which is obviously the issue for Rangers.”
Celtic’s bizarre party
Celtic were handed the Scottish Premiership trophy in the most bizarre fashion on Saturday, with Santa Claus presenting the silverware in mid-May. Brendan Rodgers’ side capped off an excellent run-in by beating St Mirren 3-2, with post-match celebrations being enjoyed by all.
And that included Father Christmas himself, who walked the trophy out and presented it, much to the bemusement of those watching on. The decision to include Santa actually dates back to December and a half-time break in which the Hoops were 2-0 down against Hearts. Santa entered the pitch to lead a prize draw but was heavily booed by supporters.
He received a much better welcome this time round after presenting the trophy to captain Callum McGregor and goalkeeper Joe Hart. And Celtic’s celebrations went long into the night.