The Hibs star is on the way back to Edinburgh

Here's a round up of the latest transfer news across the Scottish Premiership concerning Hearts and Hibs league rivals

Hearts end the 2023/24 season with a home clash against Rangers as they look to head into the summer on a high.

Steven Naismith’s side drew 2-2 away at St Mirren last time out. Hibs, on the other hand, won 3-0 against Motherwell at Easter Road but are in the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Nick Montgomery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the Scottish Premiership...

Midfielder update emerges

Hibs gave Ewan Henderson the green light to join KV Oostende on a temporary basis last summer and the Belgian side hold an option to purchase him permanently.

The 24-year-old, who is a former Scotland youth international, has since scored seven goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. However, his loan side have now announced that they haven’t been able to secure themselves a takeover and will now fold after 120 years. That means that they won’t be able to sign Henderson and he will subsequently head back to his parent club.

Aberdeen man outlines stance on future

Former Blackburn Rovers and QPR star Junior Hoilett has said he is enjoying his stay at Aberdeen. The Canada international joined the Dons in February on a short-term deal under their former manager Neil Warnock and has since scored two goals in 14 games altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His contract expires at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent as things stand. He has provided this update on his situation: “I am enjoying myself here.

“We will see what happens over the summer. I have not had any discussions over my future yet. Peter (Leven, interim boss) has been supportive since day one.

“I have enjoyed my time here and the fans, teammates and everybody at the club has been really supportive of me. We will have one more game and then we will see what happens over the summer.”

Livingston latest

Livingston boss David Martindale believes they need a more clear ownership structure. The Lions have been relegated to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due for talks regarding whether he will stay put in the second tier and has a decision to make. The 49-year-old said: “For Livingston Football Club to move forward it needs clear ownership structure.