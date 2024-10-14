Steve Clarke speaks to the media after Scotland's 2-1 defeat by Croatia in Zagreb. | PA

The national team boss will move clear of two Scottish football giants in terms of games managed on Tuesday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke admits he wasn’t aware that he is preparing to hit a significant career milestone by moving ahead of two Scottish football giants in games in charge of the Scotland national team.

The former Kilmarnock boss will take his place in the dugout for the 62nd match of his tenure in Tuesday’s Nations League encounter against Portugal in Glasgow, surpassing legendary figures Jock Stein and Andy Roxburgh in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only the late, great Craig Brown (72 games) has managed more. However, pressure is mounting firmly on Clarke’s shoulders over five years into his Hampden reign after a barren run of just one win in 15 matches, including a poor showing at this summer’s European Championships.

It doesn’t get much easier for the 61-year-old as he readies his depleted squad for what Cristiano Ronaldo and co have to throw at them, with the Scots having lost all three of their Nations League ties in Group A1 so far.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is closing in on a significant milestone | Getty Images

But Clarke - whose contract is due to expire after the World Cup in 2026 - insists he needs “no extra motivation” to end the country’s 28-year wait to reach football’s holy grail. Doing so would take him clear of Brown as Scotland’s longest-serving head coach and he retains full belief that the current group of players will achieve that feat.

“I didn’t know that” Clarke admitted when asked how he felt about moving clear of two immortals of the Scottish game. “Proud, obviously, to be mentioned in the same breath as people like Mr Stein and Mr Roxburgh, who still sends me the occasional email just to keep in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, listen, it’s really good. It shows you that the players have been fantastic for us over the last five and a half years of my reign as head coach. I’d like to add a few more to the number, if I could. I don’t need any extra motivation. I want to see out my contract. I want to go to the World Cup. I believe this squad of players are good enough to go to the World Cup in the Americas in 2026. That’s all I’m focused on.”

Clarke has called up Rangers midfielder Connor Barron to add “more depth” to his squad, replacing the injured James Forrest. He reported a clean bill of health on the squad front after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Zagreb and retains full belief that his players can end a woeful run of form with the vocal backing on the Tartan Army behind them.

Quizzed on how the squad’s morale has been heading into tomorrow night’s showdown against the Portuguese - aiming to maintain their 100 per cent record in the section - Clarke stated: “No, no, the players are good, ready to go again. There's absolutely no issue whatsoever with that. Like I said before, the players understand where we are in the process, they understand what they have to do to get results. As far as I can see, and hopefully as far as everyone else can see, they're all on board with it.

“It was really simple. They do believe in themselves. They understand that we're playing difficult opponents. They understand also that the squad could be stronger. Everyone knows that. All these things are there to be seen. I don't speak about it too much because I feel it's disrespectful to the boys that are in the squad. We have to concentrate on who we have, who we have here. We have to go out against Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have to be very good at everything we do in the game. Hopefully we can get the result that might just change the whole mood about the place. The crowd have got a part to play. The crowd also have to believe in their team and their players. I don't see any reason why they shouldn't believe in this group of players. We've got players who... we've got three players that are inside the top ten cap appearances for the country.

“After 20 years in the international wilderness, this group of players have been to two major tournaments. They've got promotion to this top level of the Nations League. So I don't understand why people would be doubting about this group of players. It's a tough moment. There's no doubt about it. But we believe in ourselves.”