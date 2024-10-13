Che Adams of Scotland celebrates scoring a goal with teammate Ryan Christie, which was later disallowed for offside following a VAR review | Getty Images

Scotland fans will once again need to tune in for free on the National Team YouTube channel to watch the Hampden clash

Scotland return to Nations League action on Tuesday night seeking their first win of Group A1 - but for a second consecutive game Tartan Army supporters won’t be able to watch on traditional TV.

Steve Clarke’s side faced a television blackout during the 2-1 defeat against Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday night, and that is the case once again back on home soil. Viaplay hold the rights to screen each of the nation’s UEFA qualifiers up until 2028 but they no longer have a UK television platform amid reporting financial difficulties.

Last month’s Nations League games vs Poland and Portugal were screened free to air after ITV collected the rights via a sub-licensing agreement. Viaplay had hoped for a similar arrangement with ITV and STV this month but time expired before a deal could be struck.

It’s the second time in quick succession a competitive Scotland game hasn’t been on TV this side of the millennium. However, there is still a way to tune into the action from the national stadium if you don’t have a ticket for the match.

Where and when is Scotland vs Portugal?

The game between Scotland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League kicks off at 19:45 at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Where can I watch the game?

You watch the match live via Viaplay’s YouTube channel. The broadcaster have announced that alongside Northern Ireland’s matches this month, the Scotland vs Portugal game will also be picked up. Rory Hamilton is expected to be on commentary duty after being joined by Michael Stewart in Zagreb on Saturday.

View from inside the camp

Ryan Christie said ahead of the game: “It was frustrating because I didn’t think we deserved to lose the game (against Croatia). We competed well and definitely had a few moments in the game. First-half, I thought we were good and caught them out the counter a couple of times. We probably fell out the game a bit at the start of the second half, but if we keep performing like this then I’m pretty confident things will change. We’ve been unfortunate to lose every game up until this point. We don’t have a point on the board yet and we’re desperate to change that.”

Latest team news

Steve Clarke has to make do without 10 regulars through injury, including Angus Gunn, John McGinn, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney and Lawrence Shankland to name a few. There are a number of new faces in the squad aiming to win their first senior caps with Nicky Devlin, Andy Irving, Liam Lindsay and Jack MacKenzie all recently earning maiden call-ups.

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has moved into the top five all-time Scotland caps rankings after earning his 76th cap against Croatia, while skipper Andy Robertson’s 77th cap brought the Liverpool defender level with Alex McLeish as the fourth-highest capped men’s player.