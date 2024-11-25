A round-up of key headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

It was all doom and gloom in the capital once again this weekend as strugglers Hearts and Hibs both fell to costly defeats.

Hearts started their game against Celtic promisingly and were able to nullify the league leaders in the early stages while also creating a fair few openings themselves on the break.

However, after the interval Hearts were ruthlessly punished for their profligacy by the champions, who cruised into a comfortable lead after goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas Kuhn and a brace from Adam Idah, with substitute Musa Drammeh grabbing a late consolation for the hosts in a 4-1 defeat.

Despite the manner of their defeat, there were some causes for optimism for Hearts fans after the loss at Tynecastle, but the same can’t really be said for Hibs, who were humbled by the same scoreline against Dundee.

The Cabbage opened the scoring after two minutes through Nicky Cadden but faced an uphill battle after Jordan Obita’s 10th minute red card and never looked comfortable as Jordan McGhee, Seb Palmer-Houlden and Curtis Main got on the scoresheet, with Nectarios Trinatis also scoring an own goal.

The two capital sides will both look to bounce back as they face Aberdeen in their next Premiership fixture.

In the meantime, we take a look at all of the main Scottish headlines, including updates from a former Rangers boss and a 58-time international.

Steven Gerrard reveals Rangers moment which left him upset

Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has claimed that he would have appointed Michael Beale as his assistant boss much sooner - if he hadn't been in charge of Rangers.

Gerrard currently finds himself under pressure in Saudi Arabia after a poor start to the season which has seen the team win just three of their opening 11 league matches despite tremendous backing in the transfer market.

The Liverpool icon has turned to his former confidant Beale to try and help turn his side’s performances around after the departure of Gerrard’s former assistant Dean Holden.

Commenting on Beale’s appointment, Gerrard told the Daily Record: “He is a great coach.

"He will help the team a lot, but we need time to develop some things. I am sure that he will develop the team more.

“I did not want to lose Michael when I was at Aston Villa, and when he left (for QPR) I was upset. It was a blow to me, and if he had been available when I negotiated to come to Al-Ittihad, he would have been my assistant at the club."

Top Scotland international hailed one of the very best in Serie A

Scott McTominay continued his excellent start to life in Italy by helping his Napoli team climb to the top of the league table with a 1-0 victory against Serie A giants AS Roma.

The 58-time Scotland international has been on top form since moving to Naples from Manchester United and has registered three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for Antonio Conte’s side.

Conte has recently described McTominay as a player with ‘goals in his blood’ and has claimed that the 27-year-old’s performances inspired his return tweak in formation.

McTominay has earned rave reviews for his performances in Italy, with Napoli legend Hernanes even describing him as his favourite player in the league.

The 39-year-old, who retired in 2021, was quizzed by Sport Italia about his favourite player in the Serie A and responded: "The Napoli one, McTominay - I saw him play live and I liked him a lot.

"He is elegant, then he sees the goal, because that's what he is: the number 8 must know a bit of everything.

"You have to mark, you have to set up the actions, but you have to see the goal and he sees it.

"And as a style of play I like his.

"I also like Nicolo Barella but he's got a different style, he's very dynamic, very annoying, he marks very well.

"But I like midfielders more in the style of Teun Koopmeiners and McTominay."