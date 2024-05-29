Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan has caught the attention of a number of Scottish Premiership clubs by admitting that he wants to make the move back up north after a two-year spell at Salford City.

The St Mirren academy graduate made the move to Easter Road in the summer of 2018 after a brief and unsuccessful six-month spell at Barnsley. Mallan made 71 league appearances during his three-year spell with the Cabbage and scored 11 league goals with the bulk of those coming in his first season as he finished as the club’s joint top scorer in the league.

Mallan struggled with injuries during his final year in Edinburgh and has since spent time at Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor and Salford City in League Two.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Salford and believes he is targeting a move back to the Premiership this summer.

However, he insists he would not dismiss any Championship approaches. Especially as he's still recovering from a "freak" plantar fascia injury which ruled him out for the last part of the Ammies' season.

Speaking to Football Scotland, he said: "I feel like I've done my time away. Me and my missus haven't lived with each other for four years. I went to Turkey and when I went to Salford it was last minute so we couldn't fix anything.

“My promise was at the end of my tenure at Salford was that I'd look to come back up to Scotland, I told my agent that as well. Post-wedding we want to start a family and be living together. I do want to be back living in Scotland and playing in Scottish football."

He added: “Obviously, I definitely feel like I can still play Scottish Premiership so that's 100 per cent what I'll be aiming for.

"But with the injury and stuff like that, my options might not be amazing. It might be a case of needing to drop down, maybe sign a one-year contract somewhere and work my way back up. For the life of me, I honestly don't know. I don't think my agent knows either! I think it's just a case of waiting to see what comes through. But 100 per cent I'll be aiming for the Prem because I feel like I'm more than able to play in it.”

Ex-Rangers manager ‘in talks’ to return to management

Ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed that he is in talks to make a return to management, but has ruled out a return to former club Feyenoord.

The Dutchman has been out of work since being axed by the Ibrox side in November 2022 and has turned down numerous opportunities to return to management since then, including an offer from Turkish side Besiktas.

The 2022 Scottish Cup winner, who also reached the final of the Europa League in the same season, was heavily linked with the Feyenoord role after Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool but has ruled out a return to his homeland before adding that he is in talks with another club.

Van Bronkhorst didn’t name the club but confessed: “There are things going on, but not in the Netherlands. I have a lot of contact with Feyenoord, but not in the way that I am in the picture as their manager.

“I have always been picky. Now is the time of the year when there is interest and you talk to clubs. So I am happy with what my life looks like now, but being a club manager is also great.

