These are 12 stadiums in the Scottish Premiership ranked from best to worst, according to supporters...

2 . Celtic Park - Celtic FC Overall rank: 1. Capacity: 60,411. The highest rated Scottish Premiership football stadium is Celtic Park, scoring 4.76 out of 5. Celtic Park has 12,308 Google reviews scoring 4.7 out of 5. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Ibrox Stadium - Rangers FC Overall rank: 2. Capacity: 50,987. In second place is Rangers FC's Ibrox Stadium scores 4.68 out of 5 in the rankings. Ibrox has received a total 14,639 visitor reviews - most of which are positive. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales