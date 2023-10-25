News you can trust since 1873
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:45 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST

A new study released by Gambling 'N Go has revealed the highest-rated Scottish Premiership football stadiums.

Based around visitor experience reviews, the study analyses several factors including, TripAdvisor reviews, Google reviews, and Yelp reviews.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 Scottish Premiership stadiums ranked from best to worst according to fans.

1. 12 Scottish Premiership stadiums ranked

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 12 Scottish Premiership stadiums ranked from best to worst, according to fans. Photo: Third Party

Overall rank: 1. Capacity: 60,411. The highest rated Scottish Premiership football stadium is Celtic Park, scoring 4.76 out of 5. Celtic Park has 12,308 Google reviews scoring 4.7 out of 5.

2. Celtic Park - Celtic FC

Overall rank: 1. Capacity: 60,411. The highest rated Scottish Premiership football stadium is Celtic Park, scoring 4.76 out of 5. Celtic Park has 12,308 Google reviews scoring 4.7 out of 5. Photo: Third Party

Overall rank: 2. Capacity: 50,987. In second place is Rangers FC's Ibrox Stadium scores 4.68 out of 5 in the rankings. Ibrox has received a total 14,639 visitor reviews - most of which are positive.

3. Ibrox Stadium - Rangers FC

Overall rank: 2. Capacity: 50,987. In second place is Rangers FC's Ibrox Stadium scores 4.68 out of 5 in the rankings. Ibrox has received a total 14,639 visitor reviews - most of which are positive. Photo: Third Party

Overall rank: 3. Capacity: 19,852. Tynecastle Park ranks in third place, scoring 4.41 out of 5 overall. Recently, UEFA rated Hearts' stadium as a category four, an upgrade from its previous category two status.

4. Tynecastle Park - Heart of Midlothian FC

Overall rank: 3. Capacity: 19,852. Tynecastle Park ranks in third place, scoring 4.41 out of 5 overall. Recently, UEFA rated Hearts' stadium as a category four, an upgrade from its previous category two status. Photo: Third Party

