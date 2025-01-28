Philippe Clement has a number of injury worries ahead of Rangers game with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The latest transfer talk from across the Premiership as the January transfer window enters its final days.

Rangers have reportedly set out their stance over the possible sale of in-form forward Hamza Igamane.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Moroccan forward’s recent form has captured the attention of a number of clubs in the English Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1. Since joining Rangers earlier this season, Igamane has plundered his way to 13 goals in 27 games in all competitions - but it is over the last six weeks when he has really hit a purple pitch by netting nine goals in 11 appearances and that tally included a hat-trick in the dramatic 3-3 draw with Hibs.

The TEAMtalk report suggests Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both monitoring the Rangers star but they will have competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Nice, who are on a long list of clubs that are keen on the in-form forward. However, the report sets out Rangers stance over a possible deal, stating the Ibrox club ‘don’t want to lose him mid-season’ and accept he has the quality to play at the highest level. For now, it seems a summer deal would be likely if or when Rangers have an opportunity to sell Igamane ‘for a huge profit’.

Hoops prepare loan approach for former star

Celtic are reportedly set to approach Arsenal over a possible loan deal for defender Kieran Tierney.

Sky Sports have reported any possible deal for Tierney before next Monday’s transfer deadline would see on-loan left-back Alex Valle return to Barcelona before making a possible move to Serie A club Como. Celtic are said to be close to a pre-contract agreement with their former defender as his Gunners deal enters its final months. However, the reigning Premiership champions are expected to approach Arsenal over a possible loan deal for Tierney and he could return to the club before the transfer window closes next week.

The report states: “As Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month, Celtic are close to agreeing pre-contract terms with Tierney for a permanent move in the summer. But the Hoops would like to have left-back return earlier for the Champions League knockouts, if they can do a deal with Arsenal. The 27-year-old has been making substitute appearances for Arsenal recently since returning to full fitness, but the club have not triggered the one-year extension on his contract.”

World Cup boss eyes Motherwell role

There was some shock across the Premiership when Stuart Kettlewell stepped down from his role at Motherwell manager - despite his side sitting in fifth place in the table and being firmly in the race for Europe.

A statement released by the Fir Park hierarchy read: “Stuart approached chief executive Brian Caldwell on Monday morning to explain why he wished to resign. Stuart explained that some of the personal abuse was now affecting his family, to the point where they didn’t wish to attend games. As a result, he felt it would be best if he tendered his resignation.”

As exclusively reported by Glasgow World, former Australia manager Graham Arnold is keen to become Steelmen manager after being out of work following his decision to step down as Socceroos boss in September. Motherwell are said to be keen to recruit an experienced replacement for Kettlewell and Arnold’s availability and desire to work in European football could force him to the top of their list. The report also reveals Falkirk manager John McGlynn, ex-Hearts coach Steven Naismith, Livingston’s David Martindale, Ayr United’s Scott Brown and the out-of-work Neil Lennon are amongst the bookies’ favourites for the role.