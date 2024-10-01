Getty

The former Hearts star is one of three new faces in the Scotland squad alongside Nicky Devlin and Liam Lindsay

Former Hearts star Andy Irving has been told to “grasp the moment” and prove he belongs in the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke after earning his maiden call-up for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal.

The 24-year-old midfielder - a product of the Jambos youth academy - has recently made an impact in the English Premier League with West Ham United after making three substitute appearances for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Capped by Scotland at Under-17s, under-19s and under-21s level, the former Portobello High School pupil will now aim to make his mark on the senior squad in the absence of several key players due to a growing injury list.

Asked how pleasing Irving’s recent emergence has been, Clarke explained: “A little bit different, obviously. The first time I came across Andy, I was managing with Kilmarnock. He was playing for a Hearts team as a very young man, still growing into his frame a little bit.

“I think he's surprising everybody with the choices that he made to move abroad. In a roundabout way, ending up in the English Premier League. It'll be nice to see him again up close.”

Irving is one of three new faces in the squad alongside Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin (30) and Liam Lindsay (28) of Preston North End, with Clarke drafting in more defensive cover.

“I think it's important that everybody recognises there are different ways to get to the top, if you like,” Clarke added. “I think your international squad selection is certainly getting to the top of your career. I've shown in the past that I'm not afraid to pick boys that have been around and have been dependable club professionals.

“One that springs to mind is probably Andy Considine, who came in late in his career and did very well for us. Hopefully the boys that we've picked now, certainly the two more senior players, Nicky and Liam, can come in and grab the chance.

“It's all about grasping the moment. They'll have the opportunity to impress us in training and possibly in the matches as well. So let's see how they do. That's the same for young Andy as well.”

Irving, who left Tynecastle in 2021 after spending four seasons in the Hearts first-team, made a surprise move abroad to German third tier side Türkgücü München before stepping up to the Austrian Bundesliga with Klagenfurt the following year, where he notched a memorable 22 minute hat-trick against league leaders Red Bull Salzburg in a 4-3 win.