Hearts will kick off their Premier Sports Cup knockout stage campaign on Wednesday, August 31 by hosting Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park.

After a stunning 3-2 Premiership victory over St Johnstone on Sunday afternoon, Robbie Neilson’s side is looking for yet another win at home.

However, after the game, both goal scorers, Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce, were forced off with injuries , putting Neilson in a desperate position to sign new players for the Jambos.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 28: Liam Boyce of Hearts goes down with an injury during a cinch Premiership match between Heart of Midlothian and St Johnstone at Tynecastle Park on August 28, 2022, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock earned their first victory of the new Premiership campaign last weekend, defeating Motherwell 2-1 at Rugby Park.

And Derek McInnes’ men are hoping to defeat the Hearts as they travel to Tynecastle on Wednesday to advance to the next round of the Premier Sports Cup.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Hearts vs Kilmarnock?

Hearts will play Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday, August 31 with a kick-off at 7.45pm.

Is Hearts vs Kilmarnock on TV?

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised as it has not been chosen by Premier Sports for live coverage.

Can I live stream Hearts vs Kilmarnock and is a PPV option available?

After a temporary arrangement with Sky Sports expired, SPFL clubs are no longer permitted to sell non-televised home games as a pay-per-view option in the UK and Ireland.

However, the match will be live-streamed for subscribers on club channels.