Edinburgh dad Davy Zyw is aiming to become the first athlete with MND to compete in snowsports at the Paralympic Games in Milan 2026.

An Edinburgh snowsports competitor is aiming to make Paralympic Games history in 2026 by becoming the first competitor in his sport with Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

Davy Zyw was diagnosed with the condition at just 30-year old and has been living with the illness for the past seven years. Last year he became the first person with MND to compete in international para snowboarding, winning two silver medals at the FIS Para Snowboard event in Dubai.

Now, having been given the green light from doctors, the 37-year old is determined to fulfill his dream of competing at the Paralympics all while raising awareness of the condition. The 2026 Paralympic Games are due to take place in Milan in 2026.

“To qualify for the Winter Paralympics would be phenomenal,” said Zyw. “It feels a long way off despite the hurdles I’ve already cleared. I thought I was going to be dead within two years when I was diagnosed in 2018, and here I am gearing up for a winter of snowboard racing – I feel incredibly lucky.

“I am dreaming big and taking the opportunities in front of me, and hope I’m good enough to qualify. Above all I’m going to enjoy the journey and hope to raise awareness along the way. Perhaps, unusually for a para athletes, I’m thrilled that I’m eligible. At one point, I wasn’t even sure I’d be able to compete as there wasn’t a category for MND, or neurological conditions. When they told me I’d at least be able to try was an incredible feeling.

“The nature of MND means I’m only going to get weaker and more adversely affected as the disease progresses. I have full range of movement in some areas, some muscles are totally gone, and others are in the grey zone. It puts me in a position where I know that even if I get there, I’ll be performing at a lower level versus some other athletes, and yet I’m more able bodied than others – but that doesn’t deter me. Everyone competing in parasport has had huge challenges to overcome by just being on their snowboards, it is a truly inspiring group of athletes to compete with.”

Zyw will compete in the Upper Limb category, against para athletes with a range of disabilities affecting their limbs, including amputees. His MND predominantly impacts his hands and arms at present, but will eventually move to other parts of his body.

The next steps are six competitions across Europe, with rounds in Finland, Austria, and Germany. Another challenge will be funding the bid, as until Zyw qualifies for the World Cup series, it is entirely self funded. So far his efforts are supported by his twin brother Tommy, but believes it will cost at least £15,000 to attend the races he needs. He has set up a Just Giving page to help him get to the events required to qualify.

He added: “Tommy has been an incredible support, as he always has been, and we’re looking for potential sponsors to help achieve this goal. I’ll give it my all to make it to Milan.

“It’s ironic that having MND may now offer a route to fulfill my childhood dream, to compete at snowboarding on the world stage. It’s hard not to get emotional about that. I can’t believe this cruel disease has taken me back to my roots and love of the mountain. But this is a chance to put MND in the global spotlight at one of the biggest sporting events in the world. I have to do it for everybody living with MND.”

If successful in qualifying, Zyw would become the first Paralympian with MND ever to compete in snowsports – and the first Paralympic athlete with the disease from the UK in any sport. Rower Nick Scandone competed in the Paralympics in 2008 with MND, while curler Cathy Cummins, who was diagnosed in 2005, was an alternate on the US team in Sochi 2014. However, nobody has competed in the Winter Olympics with MND.

Many people will have become more familiar with the disease due to the fundraising efforts of former Scotland international rugby player Doddie Weir. The 61-times capped lock forward was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 and sadly passed away in 2022 but fundrasining continues through the charity which was set up in his name, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Paul Thompson, Director of Fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, said: “Davy has defied all the odds to achieve what he has in support of the Foundation and the wider MND community. It would not surprise me one bit if he was to go the whole way to the Winter Paralympics – nobody has greater determination.

“He has already made history in competing in global parasports with MND, and the whole MND community and beyond will be behind him as he seeks to make more in qualifying for Milan 2026. Best of luck Davy, you can do it!”

Zyw himself has raised over £1 million for MND causes including My Name’5 Doddie Foundation through endurance feats like cycling from Edinburgh to Rome.