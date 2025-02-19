Scotland will hope to return to winning ways when they head to Twickenham to take on England in their latest Six Nations clash this weekend.
Gregor Townsend’s men claimed a home win against Italy on the opening weekend of this year’s tournament before falling to a defeat against reigning champions Ireland earlier this month.
With all eyes now focused on Saturday’s meeting with their oldest rivals, Scotland will be hoping to claim the Calcutta Cup for a fifth consecutive year - and the form of Duhan van der Merwe is sure to be essential after the South African-born wing star produced several impressive displays against England in recent years.
Much like the Edinburgh wing, there are a number of other players that qualify for Scotland via their parents that have featured in both Six Nations fixtures - and here is how they are eligible to take their place in Townsend’s squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.