Every 'foreign' Scotland star in Six Nations squad's eligibility explained including key star van der Merwe

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Feb 2025, 21:00 BST

There are a number of players that qualify for Scotland via their parents that have featured in Gregor Townsend's Six Nations squad.

Scotland will hope to return to winning ways when they head to Twickenham to take on England in their latest Six Nations clash this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s men claimed a home win against Italy on the opening weekend of this year’s tournament before falling to a defeat against reigning champions Ireland earlier this month.

With all eyes now focused on Saturday’s meeting with their oldest rivals, Scotland will be hoping to claim the Calcutta Cup for a fifth consecutive year - and the form of Duhan van der Merwe is sure to be essential after the South African-born wing star produced several impressive displays against England in recent years.

Much like the Edinburgh wing, there are a number of other players that qualify for Scotland via their parents that have featured in both Six Nations fixtures - and here is how they are eligible to take their place in Townsend’s squad.

The latest 'foreign' import to the Scotland set-up, he represented the All Blacks at under 20 level but is eligible for both Scotland and England through his Glasgow born grandfather and Dover born grandmother

1. Fergus Burke - New Zealand

The latest 'foreign' import to the Scotland set-up, he represented the All Blacks at under 20 level but is eligible for both Scotland and England through his Glasgow born grandfather and Dover born grandmother | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Born in Ontario but qualifies through his Edinburgh born father

2. Ewan Ashman - Canada

Born in Ontario but qualifies through his Edinburgh born father | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Qualifies through his maternal grandmother and has represented Scotland at youth level

3. Will Hurd - England

Qualifies through his maternal grandmother and has represented Scotland at youth level | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Represented South Africa at youth level and qualified for Scotland through the residency rule in 2021

4. Pierre Schoeman - South Africa

Represented South Africa at youth level and qualified for Scotland through the residency rule in 2021 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Six NationsScotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice