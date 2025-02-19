Scotland will hope to return to winning ways when they head to Twickenham to take on England in their latest Six Nations clash this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s men claimed a home win against Italy on the opening weekend of this year’s tournament before falling to a defeat against reigning champions Ireland earlier this month.

With all eyes now focused on Saturday’s meeting with their oldest rivals, Scotland will be hoping to claim the Calcutta Cup for a fifth consecutive year - and the form of Duhan van der Merwe is sure to be essential after the South African-born wing star produced several impressive displays against England in recent years.

Much like the Edinburgh wing, there are a number of other players that qualify for Scotland via their parents that have featured in both Six Nations fixtures - and here is how they are eligible to take their place in Townsend’s squad.

1 . Fergus Burke - New Zealand The latest 'foreign' import to the Scotland set-up, he represented the All Blacks at under 20 level but is eligible for both Scotland and England through his Glasgow born grandfather and Dover born grandmother

2 . Ewan Ashman - Canada Born in Ontario but qualifies through his Edinburgh born father

3 . Will Hurd - England Qualifies through his maternal grandmother and has represented Scotland at youth level