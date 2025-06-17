Andy Farrell, the British and Irish Lions head coach, with his assistants. | Getty Images

The TV and radio broadcast details ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour this summer

The British and Irish Lions tour to Australia is now just days away as Andy Farrell and his players look to inflict a second successive series defeat on the Wallabies.

Twelve years have passed since the Lions ventured down under and claimed a 2-1 series win on Australia thanks to a devastating 41-16 win in the decisive third and final clash at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Farrell has selected a squad full of pace, power and energy that will venture to Australia with high hopes of writing their names into Lions folklore and delivered yet another blow on a home side currently sat in eighth place in the World Rugby rankings.

Preparations for the tour get underway on Friday night when the Lions take on Argentina at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and supporters of all of the home nations will not miss a minute of the action with two national outlets providing live television and radio coverage.

Where can I watch the British and Irish Lions tour on television?

Sky Sports are showing all of the action through the tour once again. Their coverage will begin with the 1888 Cup clash with Argentina on Friday night and will continue throughout the entire tour down under.

Where can I listen to the British and Irish Lions tour on radio?

talkSPORT have claimed the radio broadcasting rights for the British and Lions tour once again. They have committed to providing over 200 hours of coverage throughout the tour with live commentaries, dedicating programmes and podcasts. Like Sky Sports, their coverage will kick start with the clash with Argentina.

Where and when do the British and Irish Lions v Australia test matches take place this summer?

Australia v British and Irish Lions first test

The eagerly anticipated first test match of the summer will arrive on Saturday, July 19 as the Wallabies and Lions go head-to-head down under for the first time since 2013. The first test will take place at Brisbane’s Suncorp stadium and kick-off will take place at 11am (BST).

Australia v British and Irish Lions second test

This could prove to be a pivotal and potentially decisive clash that will take place in the historic setting of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The second test will take place on Saturday, July 26 and kick-off has been scheduled for 11am (BST).

Australia v British and Irish Lions third test

A possible decider, a chance for either side to claim a clean sweep or an opportunity to regain some pride. Who knows what lies in wait for the third and final test of the series. This will take place on Saturday, August 2 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium with an 11am kick-off (BST).

British and Irish Lions fixtures

Duhan van der Merwe played for the Lions against South Africa in 2021. | Getty Images

20/06/2025 - The Lions v Argentina (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 28/06/2025 - Western Force v The Lions (Optus Stadium, Perth) 02/07/2025 - Queensland Reds v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane) 05/07/2025 - NSW Waratahs v The Lions (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) 09/07/2025 - ACT Brumbies v The Lions (GIO Stadium, Canberra) 12/07/2025 - Invitational AU & NZ v The Lions (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) 19/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane) 22/07/2025 - First Nations & Pasifika XV v The Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) 26/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (MCG, Melbourne) 02/08/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Accor Stadium, Sydney)

Updated British & Irish Lions Squad

Maro Itoje will captain the Lions down under. | Getty Images

Forwards: Maro Itoje (c), Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum, Jack Conan, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Scott Cummings, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Tadhg Furlong, Ellis Genge, Ronan Kelleher, Joe McCarthy, Jac Morgan, Henry Pollock, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Pierre Schoeman, Dan Sheehan, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Elliot Daly, Tommy Freeman, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Hugo Keenan, Blair Kinghorn, James Lowe, Alex Mitchell, Garry Ringrose, Finn Russell, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Tomos Williams