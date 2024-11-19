Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How to tune into the live action for Scotland vs Australia this weekend.

Scotland will return to Murrayfield Stadium this weekend for their final 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series match. Following on from their 59-21 win over Portugal last Saturday, Gregor Townsend’s side will lock horns with Australia in a clash that will mark their series as either an overall success or disappointment.

The Wallabies are unbeaten so far after securing wins against both England and Wales earlier this month. Meanwhile, Scotland beat Fiji 57-17 before 15-32 defeat to South Africa, followed by their latest showdown against Portugal.

If you were unable to secure a ticket to get down to Murrayfield, you can still keep track of all the action on TV and online. Here’s how you can watch Scotland take on Australia in their fourth and final 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series clash.

Scotland vs Australia date and kick off time

Scotland will host Australia at Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday, November 24th with kick-off scheduled for 13.40 GMT.

How can I watch Scotland vs Australia?

Scotland vs Australia and all of the other Autumn Nations Test Series matches will be shown live and exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK. England, Ireland and Wales coverage is also available.

Scotland’s upcoming clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3, (Sky channel 415). If you haven’t already subscribed to TNT Sports, you can add it to an existing Sky Sports package here. For other packages and options for new customers, you can find out more information here.

Scotland vs Australia live stream

Alternatively, there will be a live stream option for Sunday’s match. The best place to stream TNT Sports channels is via Discovery+, with subscriptions starting at £30.99 per month. Through the app, you can view all the action on mobile devices or through Smart TVs.

Scotland vs Australia head-to-head

The las time these two sides met, Australia edged out a narrow 16-15 win during the 2022 autumn internationals. Scotland have faced the Wallabies on 34 occasions so far since their first meeting back in 1927. Australia lead the head-to-head with an impressive 22 wins, while Scotland hold 12 victories.