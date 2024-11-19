Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Hastings says the rest of the Scotland squad love having two brilliant wingers running in try after try for the national team.

Scotland wingers Duhan van Der Merwe and Darcy Graham currently sit joint top of Scotland’s all time try scoring charts as the duo both continue to add to their tallies during the current Autumn Nations Test Series.

The Edinburgh pair have 29 tries each to their names with Graham having notched that number in 40 caps compared to Van der Merwe’s 43, technically putting the Hawick born star in first place. Regardless of who holds the record though, their teammates and the Scotland support are thrilled to have not just one but two try scoring machines in their ranks.

That feeling was made clear by Glasgow Warriors’ stand-off Adam Hastings, who spoke after last weekend’s 59-21 win over Portugal in which Graham crossed the whitewash for his 29th international try. There is great camaraderie amongst the Scotland backs and overall squad who are enjoying the two wingers battling for the record.

Hasting said: “It's funny, isn't it? Darcy scored four against Fiji and Duhan’s on the other wing. He hadn't scored all game so he must have been wondering what was happening [before he eventually did score late on].

“It's good. They're both brilliant athletes and brilliant players and they have been for some time for our country. It's just good to see them scoring more tries. The more the better.

“They're both hungry for the ball and they're always looking for ways to score and ways to come off their wing. It's good fun playing with them.”

Scotland conclude their 2024 Autumn Nations Test series when Australia visit Murrayfield this Sunday. With wins over Fiji and Portugal and a defeat to world number one side South Africa the Scots are looking to end on a high note with victory needed to class this series as a success.

“They're on fire at the moment as well, obviously just beating England and Wales,” said Hastings. “They've got a lot of firepower and they're kind of hitting form again, so it will be a really tight game, I'd imagine.”

Finn Russell is expected to return for the test with the Wallabies having not featured against Portugal meaning Hasting will almost certainly drop out of the starting XV. He is likely to be competing with Glasgow teammate Tom Jordan, who has impressed in recent international matches and covers the same positions as the former Gloucester man.

“I felt I went really, really well against Fiji,W said Hastings. “To miss out on the 6-2 [bench] is obviously a shame. I understand it. We go 6-2 quite a lot at Glasgow and they choose to put a 10 on the bench usually, so it's just different here and that's the way it is.

“I did all I could the week before and put my hand up, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. He [Jordan] is brilliant, isn't he? He can play pretty much anywhere on that back line. I'm just so impressed with the way he's taken to international rugby, to be honest. Even that Fiji game he came on, he's so confident.

“Then South Africa, to play at 15 where he's not played much before, to slot in there and do an absolute job, and then on Saturday he was fantastic again. He's done brilliantly, so we're all very happy for him.”