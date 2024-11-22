Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Fagerson will win his 50th Scotland cap against the Wallabies while Sione Tuipulotu will lead the team out against the nation of his birth.

Gregor Townsend says he has named what he believes is one of the most experienced Scotland sides in his time as head coach for their final Autumn Nations Series test against Australia this weekend.

The Scots go into the game at Murrayfiled on the back of a 59-21 win over Portugal having beaten Fiji in their opening match and lost to South Africa. Meanwhile, the Wallabies are high in confidence after victories over England in London and Wales in Cardiff.

Sione Tuipulotu will captain Scotland against the nation of his birth while Matt Fagerson will reach 50 caps. Townsend had a near full strength squad to pick from with back-rower and former Aussie international Jack Dempsey the only major absentee.

Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman and Zander Fagerson make up the front row with the returning Scott Cummings, who was suspended for the Portugal test but likely would not have featured anyway, and Grant Gilchrist at locks. Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge and Jamie Ritchie make up the back row.

Ben White and Finn Russell will be the half-backs with Tuiplotu and Huw Jones at centres, joint all time top try scorers Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham on the wings and Blair Kinghorn at full back. On the bench the replacements are Rory Sutherland, Dylan Richardson, Will Hurd, Alex Craig and Josh Bayliss in the forwards with George Horne, Tom Jordan and Kyle Rowe covering the backs. #

Speaking ahead of the match, head coach Gregor Townsend said: "We know what a big game this is to try and end not just our November campaign but also our year with our best performance. They are a quality side, they always have been, and they've got a full squad to pick from. Some really talented, experienced players and full of confidence. To get those away wins will fill you with the knowledge you can win against the top teams. They play some good rugby too so we're expecting a tough test.

“These players have earned the right to be in the team the way they've performed over the last 2-3 games in the Six Nations and against South Africa and also their experience matched with that form. I imagine it is one of the most experienced Scotland teams we've selected and they're in a really good place in terms of their leadership and what they've learned over the past year or two for us to go out and play their best rugby.”

Scotland squad to face Australia:

15. Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (54)14. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (41)13. Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (52)12. Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (29) CAPTAIN11. Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (43)10. Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (81) VICE-CAPTAIN9. Ben White – Toulon (23)

1. Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (36)2. Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (21)3. Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (69)4. Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (74)5. Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (41)6. Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (53)7. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (24) VICE-CAPTAIN8. Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (49)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Richardson – The Sharks (5)17. Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (36)18. Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (3)19. Alex Craig – Scarlets (5)20. Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (9)21. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (33)22. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (3)23. Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (9)