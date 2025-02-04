Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland team news, referee, ticket info and live TV details

Everything you need to know ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations home clash with Ireland.

This year’s Six Nations is officially underway after an action-packed opening weekend.

Scotland were inspired by a fine hat-trick of tries from Huw Jones as they claimed what was a sometimes uncomfortable 31-19 win against Italy in front of over 67,000 supporters at a packed out Murrayfield. The win saw Gregor Townsend’s side gain revenge for the narrow 31-29 on the penultimate weekend of last year’s tournament and sent them into this weekend’s home clash with Ireland on a positive note.

The reigning champions kicked off their defence with a fine 27-22 home win against England on the opening weekend as Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and hooker Dan Sheehan all crossed the line as Ireland held off an all too late comeback from Steve Borthwick’s men.

So with all eyes now on Scotland’s home meeting with Ireland, we take a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Is Scotland v Ireland live on television?

Yes, the ITV and BBC are sharing the rights to this year’s Six Nations and it is the latter that will provide Scotland’s home throughout this year’s tournament. The Beeb are broadcasting all of their Six Nations games on free-to-air television via BBC One or BBC Two, and all games are available to stream online using BBC iPlayer. The broadcast of Sunday’s meeting with Ireland will get underway at 2.20pm on BBC One, 40 minutes before kick-off at Murrayfield. BBC Radio 5 Live will also provide full-match commentary.

Are tickets available for Scotland v Ireland?

No, Scotland Rugby have already confirmed both Sunday’s game against Ireland and the home clash with Wales on the penultimate weekend of this year’s Six Nations are both completely sold out.

Who will be referee for Scotland v Ireland?

New Zealand official James Doleman will take charge of the game two years after making his Six Nations debut as the man in the middle for England’s 31-14 home win against Italy. Doleman’s assistants will be New Zealand’s Ben O’Keefe and French official Pierre Brousset and New Zealander Richard Kelly will be on Television Match Official (TMO) duties.

What is the early team news ahead of Scotland v Ireland?

Ireland’s main injury concerns ahead of their visit to Murrayfield surround prop Finlay Bealham and wing Mack Hansen. Both players suffered leg injuries in Saturday’s win against England and although there are hopes they will recover in time to face Scotland, uncapped duo Thomas Ahern and Shayne Bolton have been added to the squad. Tadhg Furlong and Joe McCarthy are both expected to be available after missing the England game with a calf injury and concussion respectively.

A full update was released on the IRFU website on Monday. It read: “Munster’s Thomas Ahern and Connacht’s Shayne Bolton have been added to the squad this week. Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen will be monitored over the coming days after receiving treatment for leg injuries during Saturday’s win over England and it is hoped that both players will be available. Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Joe McCarthy (concussion) have both stepped up their rehabilitation programmes and a decision on their availability will be made later this week.”

Scotland have no new injuries after coming through the Italy win unscathed and could be unchanged as they look for consecutive victories.

