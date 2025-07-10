Defending champion MacIntyre in hunt after steady start as Scots take on world’s best

Chasing not just a strong finish here but the prize of a place in next week’s Open Championship, Calum Hill has covered all eventualities with his post-Scottish Open travel plans. And, being a good and canny Scot, he’s made sure that securing a place at Royal Portrush won’t come with any hidden costs.

Hill, who flew out of the blocks with an impressive opening round of 65 at The Renaissance Club today, is right on the shoulder of the leaders at five under par. If he maintains this form then, even if he doesn’t deliver back-to-back home victories for the huge Scottish galleries, he’ll be in the running for one of the three guaranteed spots in the year’s final Major.

Putting his impressive form down to a more relaxed approach to a tournament that means so much to golfers raised in the game’s birthplace, the 30-year-old laughing as he admits to being “kicked” into the new mindset by wife Miranda, Hill revealed that he’s arranged to tee it up in the PGA-sanctioned Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, next week. Although he’d swap that experience for a short trip to Northern Ireland, and a shot at the Claret Jug, he’s keen to experience something new.

“No matter what happens, I'm playing golf next week,” he revealed, adding: “Because I've always said I'll go to that one in Truckee.

“And every single year, I finish on a Sunday here, disappointed I didn't get into the Open because you're trying to get a last spot -and then I never fly. So I've booked flights, and I'm going.

“So no matter what, I'm playing golf next week. But yeah, The Open would be a bonus. I'd love to play Portrush. I mean, I've been trying my best. There was also a few avenues this year that I've just felt short of, so this is the last chance.”

Asked if he would have to refund his flights to the States, should the best happen, a grinning Hill declared: “They're refundable, don't worry. Refundable, yeah, so that's all right.”

Wife credited with change of mindset

Explaining how his approach this year had differed from his previous experiences working under the burden of expectation in front of Scottish galleries here, Hill said: “It's my favourite event of the year, and you just want to do so well.

“My wife has kicked me for the last few months just to say that this is just another event, and you just go and enjoy it more. Because I think I used to be a bit more on edge, so if anything went a bit off-keel, I was a bit frustrated, really quick to get disappointed.

“So, yeah, I just try and take it a little bit easier on myself, I would say, and then obviously good golf helps with that.

“I generally play better when people are watching. I think it's just self-influence. You just want to do as well as you can in your Scottish Open.

“It's the best event we play all year for myself, and I'm sure the other Scots will say the same thing, especially when it's getting so big now. It's such a big tournament. A good week goes a long way.”

Hill was playing alongside multiple Major winner Padraig Harrington today, the Irish veteran finishing on one under par. Asked what he’d learned from being paired with such an experienced player, the Fifer said: “I enjoy his pre-shot routine with driver. He seems to thump it off the deck a few times and then give it yaldi every tee shot he hits! There's no holding back.”

MacIntyre keeping his cool in heat of battle

Defending champion Robert MacIntyre, meanwhile, made a steady start to sit on two under par. And admitted that finding the right balance between cold-eyed professionalism and child-like love of the game has been key to staying cool in the heat of battle.

The Scot, who managed to control his temper despite a couple of infuriating breaks in an eventful opening round, revealed: “Yeah, it's something that I work hard on every week. It's no there every week, it varies. The lid can still come off, don't worry about that!

“But I've just got a level of performance now that I fully expect to achieve every day I go out there and golf. I prepare as well as I can, I mean a lot more gym work, a lot more warm-ups before I even start hitting golf balls.

“Before I used to just play golf, I didn't really care about what was going on before that. So I can be intense - but it's still about trying to be a kid while you're doing it. You do your job, but you have a bit of fun outside of that.

“That's what I remember my first when I went to the States. We were staying in hotels, it was during Covid and stuff, so you were staying in hotels. And I remember coming back to Europe at the end of that year and I was just getting room service, wasn't spending any time with the boys.

“I definitely lost myself there - and I don't want to do that again.”